शादी तय कर बुरे फंसे यार:UP में शादी समारोह की नई गाइडलाइंस से बढ़ी मुसीबत; किसे बुलाएं और किसे करें मना, यह सोचकर परेशान घर मालिक

लखनऊ40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • शादी समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए पहले से बुक हुए टिकट हो रहे कैंसिल
  • योगी सरकार ने कोरोना से बचाव के लिए 200 की जगह अब शादी समारोह व आयोजनों में 100 लोगों के जुटने की दी छूट

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर के खतरे को भांपते हुए उत्तर प्रदेश की योगी सरकार ने शादी समारोह में अब 200 की जगह सिर्फ 100 मेहमानों को बुलाने की छूट दी है। उन्हें यदि एक साथ खाना खिलाना भी है तो 50-50 की शिफ्ट में खिलाना पड़ेगा। लेकिन अब उन परिवारों के सामने बड़ा संकट है, जिन्होंने गृह विभाग के पुराने नियम के मुताबिक 200 मेहमानों को कार्ड बांट दिया था। अब किन मेहमानों को बुलाया जाए और किन्हें मना किया, इस बात को लेकर कई परिवारों में मनमुटाव भी हो रहा है। कुछ परिवार अपने रिश्तेदारों को फोन कर माफी मांग रहे हैं।

लोग जितने मेहमान बुलाते हैं, उससे 100-50 ज्यादा लोगों को खाना बनवाते हैं ताकि कम न पड़े। इसी हिसाब से कैटर्स को आर्डर दिया था। अब कैटर्स वाले मेन्यू घटाने से हाथ खड़े कर रहे हैं। अब शादी में बैंड और डीजे भी नहीं बजेगा। ऐसे में पहले से दिया गया बयाना भी डूब गया। ये परेशानी अमूमन हर उस परिवार की है जिसके घर में आगामी दिनों में शादी समारोह तय है। ऐसे ही दो परिवारों से दैनिक भास्कर ने की बात की। एक रिपोर्ट...

निमंत्रण बांट दिए, अब मना कैसे करें, यह तो बड़ी मुश्किल है साहब

  • कहानी एक: कैटर्स वाला मानने को तैयार नहीं
  • राजधानी लखनऊ के गुडंबा क्षेत्र के बालागंज के रहने वाले अजितेश कुमार की शादी 3 दिसंबर को है। तिलक समारोह 22 नवंबर को संपन्न हो चुकी है। जब से सरकार की नई गाइडलाइन आई है, तब से अजितेश के घर में टेंशन का माहौल है। अजितेश बताते हैं, हमने वैसे ही समारोह बेहद सीमित रखा है। लेकिन अब उसमें भी सरकार ने कटौती कर दी। अब किन 100 लोगों को आने से मना किया जाए, इस बात को घर का हर सदस्य परेशान है। जिन्हें हमनें खुद अपने हाथों से कार्ड दिया, अब उन्हें कैसे मना करें। वेन्यू व खाने के आइटम में कटौती करने के लिए कैटर्स से बात की तो वह कह रहा है कि हमनें तो सारे इंतजाम कर दिए हैं। वह मानने को तैयार नहीं है।
  • कहानी दो: जो एक साथ चार आने वाले थे, अब उन्हें दो के साथ ही आने के लिए कहा
  • दूसरा मामला राजधानी लखनऊ के ही पांडेयगंज मंडी के रहने वाले प्रियांश सक्सेना का है। जिनका विवाह एक दिसंबर को है। प्रियांश के पापा बहुत ज्यादा समस्या में है। चूंकि अप्रैल, मई और जून माह में तय शादियां इस सीजन में हो रही है। इसलिए ज्यादातर मैरिज हॉल बुक थे। इसलिए प्रियांश के परिवार को मैरिज हॉल बुक करने में दो माह लग गए। अब बुकिंग हुई तो 200 की जगह 100 मेहमानों को बुलाने की बंदिश लग गई है। वहीं, परिवार वालों को जिन पर भरोसा है कि वे एक साथ चार लोग आएंगे, उन्हें फोन कर दो एक साथ आने के लिए कहा जा रहा है। ऐसे में जिन लोगों ने शादी में शामिल होने के लिए पहले से टिकट बुक करा लिए थे, वे कैंसिल करा रहे हैं।

टेंट कारोबारी ने कहा- जब तक महामारी, तब तक के लिए बने एक नियम

टेंट कारोबारी एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष विजय कुमार कहते हैं कि पूरे साल में सिर्फ 60-90 दिन की ही बुकिंग हम लोग पाते हैं। उस कमाई से पूरे साल अपना खर्च चलाते हैं। इस साल का विवाह पंचांग 1 जुलाई 2020 में समाप्त हो गया था। जो अब फिर से नवंबर-दिसंबर में कुछ विशेष दिनों के लिए आया और फिर शादियों का सीजन मई 2021 से शुरू होगा। अनलॉक की प्रक्रिया में शादी विवाह समारोह में अतिथि की संख्या पर प्रतिबंध पर छूट दी जाए और अतिथि की संख्या का निर्धारण शादी विवाह समारोह स्थल (टेंट ,बैंक्वेट हॉल, फार्म हाउस) के क्षेत्रफल के आधार पर किया जाना चाहिए। इसके लिए एक नियम बना दिया जाए, जब तक कोरोना महामारी चल रही है। बार-बार नियम बदलने से दिक्कतें होती हैं।

इनकी भी सुनना जरूरी

  • तैयारियों में करना पड़ेगा बदलाव: बैंक्वेट हॉल संचालक सुरेश मोहन ने कहा कि बैंक्वेट हॉल बुक करने वालों को पहले ही कम से कम लोगों को बुलाने के लिए समझा रहे थे। अब 100 लोगों के हिसाब से तैयारी बदली जाएंगी। 90 फीसदी हॉल बुक हैं। सैनिटाइजेशन कराया जा रहा है। एकाएक बदलाव होने से जो भी लोग लगे रहते हैं, उनको समझाना मुश्किल होता है।
  • बैंड से साउंड पहले ही हटा दी: सुधीर बैंड संचालक मनीष अरोड़ा ने बताया कि बैंड की बुकिंग पहले ही कम थी। बैंड में 30 लोगों की जगह हम 10 से 15 लोग रख रहे थे। साउंड सिस्टम हटाने से आठ-दस लोग पहले ही कम हो गए थे। प्रशासन से अनुमति के संबंध में बात करेंगे।
  • कैटरिंग में बदलना पड़ेगा मेन्यू: कैटरिंग एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष संजय अग्रवाल ने कहा कि 150 कैटरिंग वाले थे। सभी के पास बुकिंग थी। 35 हजार लोगों के खाने का आर्डर था। अब पूरा मेन्यू बदलना पड़ेगा। इसमें नुकसान है। बुकिंग करने वालों के फोन आ रहे हैं। ऑर्डर में फेरबदल होगा।
  • अब ज्यादा मुश्किलें आएंगी: वेडिंग प्लानर महेश शर्मा ने कहा कि शादियों की बुकिंग अच्छी थी, लेकिन इस आदेश के बाद लोग असमंजस में हैं। सभी तैयारियों को बदलना पड़ेगा। होटल के कमरे, खाने, नाश्ते समेत सभी व्यवस्थाएं बदलेंगी। अब ज्यादा मुश्किलें आएंगी।

क्या कहते हैं नियम

कंटेनमेंट जोन के बाहर होने वाले शादी समारोह, सांस्कृतिक, खेल, राजनीतिक कार्यक्रमों व अन्य आयोजनों में महज 100 लोग ही शामिल होंगे। वहीं, 100 लोगों की क्षमता वाले हॉल में एक बार में सिर्फ 50 लोग ही शामिल हो सकेंगे। शादी में बैंड और डीजे लगाने पर बैन रहेगा। बीमार व बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति किसी भी समारोह का हिस्सा नहीं होंगे। हर जगह दो गज की दूरी, मास्क, हैंडवॉश व सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था का अनुपालन करना अनिवार्य होगा। सख्ती से कहा गया है कि यदि नियमों का उल्लंघन हुआ तो FIR दर्ज होगी।

