Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today attended Gurbani Kirtan at 5, Kalidas Marg on Sahibzada Day.



UP CM observed Sahibzada Day at his official residence to remember the martyrdom of 4 sons of Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, & Mata Gujri. pic.twitter.com/TAh6NoR3c5