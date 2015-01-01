पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बरेली में सनसनीखेज मर्डर:लाठी-डंडों से पीट-पीटकर महिला की हत्या; मुकदमे में सुलह न करने पर दिया वारदात को अंजाम, 2 गिरफ्तार

बरेली26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो बरेली की है। घटनास्थल पर जुटी भीड़ और जांच करती पुलिस।
  • शाही थाना क्षेत्र की वारदात, सुबह महिला चाय पत्ती खरीदने के लिए दुकान जा रही थी
  • फरार दो आरोपियों की तलाश में जुटी पुलिस, पीड़ित पक्ष ने 4 लोगों को किया था नामजद

उत्तर प्रदेश के बरेली जिले में रविवार सुबह एक महिला की उसे देवर ने पत्नी और बच्चों के साथ मिलकर लाठी-डंडे से पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी। देवर कच्ची शराब बनाकर बेचता था। मृतका की शिकायत पर वह जेल गया था। आरोपी पक्ष महिला व और उसके पति पर मुकदमा वापस लेने का दबाव बना रहे थे। उसी विवाद में सुबह इस हत्याकांड को अंजाम दिया गया। पुलिस ने दो नामजदों को गिरफ्तार करते हुए शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।

देवर ने पत्नी और बेटों के साथ किया हमला
थाना शाही क्षेत्र के गांव कुलछा गौटिया निवासी श्रीराम अपराधी प्रवृत्ति का है। कुछ दिन पहले उसके भाई लाखन राम की पत्नी नत्थो देवी ने पुलिस से शिकायत कर उसे गिरफ्तार करा दिया था। यह मामला बरेली कोर्ट में चल रहा है। आरोप है कि श्रीराम और उसके बेटे नत्थो देवी पर मुकदमा वापस लेने का दबाव बना रहे थे। लेकिन वह किसी भी हालत में मुकदमा वापस लेने को तैयार नहीं थी।

नत्थो सुबह करीब 8 बजे चायपत्ती खरीदने के लिए गांव में स्थित दुकान जा रही थी। तभी नत्थो देवी को उसके सगे देवर श्रीराम और देवरानी भानमती सहित दो बेटों सोनू और प्रेमपाल ने रास्ते में रोक लिया। कहासुनी होने लगी। इसी बीच उस पर लाठी डंडों और लात घूंसों हमला कर दिया गया। इससे वह गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गई। परिवार वालों ने पुलिस को सूचित करते हुए नत्थो देवी को अस्पताल ले जाया गया, लेकिन रास्ते में उसकी मौत हो गई।

दो आरोपी पकड़े गए

पुलिस ने मामले में कार्रवाई करते हुए दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। साथ ही शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। SSP रोहित सिंह सजवाण ने बताया कि इस केस में IPC की धारा 302 के तहत केस दर्ज किया गया है। नामजद दो लोगों को पकड़ लिया गया है। अन्य दो आरोपियों को जल्द गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

