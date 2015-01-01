पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योगी सरकार की सौगात:कोरोना और डेंगू के इलाज के लिए एफेरेसिस फैसिलिटी और BSL लैब का उद्घाटन, CM बोले- कोविड का खतरा अभी टला नहीं

सीएम योगी ने कहा- अभी कोरोना से बवाव ही उपचार है। इसलिए इससे बचने के लिए उपायों का ध्यान रखें।
  • एफेरेसिस मशीन से ब्लड से प्लेटलेट्स निकालने में आसानी होती है
  • सीएम योगी ने कहा- इस व्यवस्था हम भविष्य के स्वास्थ्य संकट से आसानी से उबरेंगे

कोरोना संक्रमण से मुक्त लोग अब आसानी से प्लाज्मा दान कर सकेंगे। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने सोमवार को वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए राजकीय और निजी मेडिकल कॉलेज में कोविड-19 और डेंगू के उपचार के लिए एफेरेसिस फैसिलिटी का शुभारंभ किया। उन्होंने कोरोना की बायो सेफ्टी लेवल (BSL) थ्री और टू की 8 नई लैब का भी लोकार्पण किया। इस दौरान सीएम योगी ने टीम कोविड-19 के साथ डेंगू और कोरोना की जांच और उपचार की सुविधाओं की समीक्षा की। सीएम योगी ने इस मौके पर कहा कि कोरोना का खतरा अभी नहीं टला है। लेकिन हम चुनौतियों का धैर्य से मुकाबला कर रहे हैं।

भविष्य के संकट से हमें तैयार करेगा

सीएम योगी ने कहा कि एफेरेसिस फैसिलिटी कोरोना महामारी के दौर में न केवल आवश्यकताओं का सामना करने में मदद करेगा, बल्कि भविष्य के किसी भी स्वास्थ्य संकट के लिए हमें तैयार करेगा। कोविड-19 का खतरा अब खत्म होने वाला है। हमारे देश के सभी वैज्ञानिक पीएम मोदी के मार्गदर्शन में कोरोना की वैक्सीन विकसित करने की दिशा में बहुत प्रयास कर रहे हैं। फिर भी, टीका विकसित होने तक हमें सचेत रहना होगा। कारण अभी कोरोना से बचाव ही उपचार है।

टीम वर्क से हमने पौने दो लाख टेस्ट की क्षमता पैदा की

सीएम योगी ने कहा कि 8 माह से पूरी दुनिया कोरोना महामारी से जूझ रही है। उत्तर प्रदेश में सभी ने बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया। धैर्य के साथ मुकाबला किया गया, जो एक बेहतरीन मिसाल है। यही वजह है कि WHO जैसी अंतरराष्ट्रीय संस्थाओं ने उत्तर प्रदेश में कोविड मैनेजमेंट की प्रशंसा की। यह राज्य और केंद्र के समन्वय से संभव हो सका है। टीम वर्क का परिणाम है कि आज हम राज्य में पौने दो लाख कोरोना टेस्ट करने की क्षमता विकसित कर चुके हैं।

