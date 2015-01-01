पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बरेली में BJP का किसान सम्मेलन:CM योगी आदित्यनाथ बोले- जिन्हें देश की प्रगति अच्छी नहीं लग रही, वे भ्रम फैलाकर लोगों को व्यवस्था से अलग कर रहे

बरेली26 मिनट पहले
बरेली में योगी आदित्यनाथ।
  • योगी आदित्यनाथ ने सम्मेलन के जरिए विपक्ष पर साधा निशाना
  • कहा- विपक्ष को राम मंदिर बनने और धारा 370 हटने से भी कष्ट

उत्तर प्रदेश के बरेली में गुरुवार को आयोजित किसान सम्मेलन में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि दुनिया कोरोना से त्रस्त थी, तब हमारे किसान खेतों में सोना उगा रहे थे। लेकिन जिन्हें देश की प्रगति अच्छी नहीं लग रही है, वे झूठ बोलकर लोगों को व्यवस्था से अलग करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। PM मोदी ने कहा था कि खेत से लेकर बाजार तक एक चेन बनाएंगे, जो किसानों की प्रगति का मार्ग सरल करेगा। अब यह कार्य किया जा रहा है।

इसलिए धारा 370 हटना आवश्यक था

CM योगी ने कहा कि विपक्ष को इस बात से परेशानी है कि अयोध्या में राम मंदिर बन रहा है। दूसरी परेशानी उसे इस बात से है कि जम्मू-कश्मीर से धारा 370 क्यों हटा दिया? कहा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर का पूरा बजट चार परिवार हजम कर जाते थे, वहां की जनता को इसका लाभ नहीं मिल पाता था। जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतंकवाद और अलगाववाद की जड़ें समाप्त हो सकें, इसके लिए धारा 370 समाप्त होनी आवश्यक थी।

अब किसानों की जमीन कब्जाने की हिम्मत नहीं

योगी ने कहा कि कोरोनाकाल में भारत के प्रबंधन को दुनिया ने स्वीकार किया है, लेकिन इसमें भी विपक्ष को परेशानी है। अब किसानों की जमीन को कब्जाने की हिम्मत किसी में नहीं है। जिन्हें किसानों की खुशहाली अच्छी नहीं लग रही है, वही भ्रम फैलाने का काम कर रहे हैं। सरकार बनते ही हमनें किसानों का 36 हजार करोड़ रुपए कर्ज माफ किया। किसानों को कहीं भटकना न पड़े, इसलिए उपज के क्रय की व्यवस्था की गई। अब तक 36 लाख मीट्रिक टन धान खरीदा जा चुका है। चीनी मिले बंद हो रही थीं, लेकिन हमारी सरकार ने एक लाख 12 हजार करोड़ रुपए का भुगतान किया। विपक्ष के पास कोई मुद्दा नहीं बचा है, इसलिए वह एक झूठ को बार बार बोलकर किसानों को गुमराह कर रही है।

जल्द शुरू होगा बरेली का एयरपोर्ट

योगी ने कहा कि बरेली का एयरपोर्ट जल्द शुरू होगा। जब तक चार साल पूरे होंगे, तब तक चार नौजवानों को नौकरी मिल चुकी होगी। यूपी में जल्द फिल्म सिटी आ रही है। इसलिए काम करने को तैयार हो जाइए। फिल्म सिटी में भी सरकार युवाओं को मौके देगी।

