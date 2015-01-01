पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

UP में लव जिहाद के खिलाफ बनेगा कानून:दोषियों को 1 से 5 साल तक की कठोरतम सजा मिलेगी, धर्म बदलना हो तो 1 माह पहले देनी होगी अर्जी

लखनऊ5 मिनट पहले
कुछ दिन पहले ही मध्य प्रदेश सरकार ने लव जिहाद के खिलाफ कानून लाने का ऐलान किया था। उत्तर प्रदेश में भी इसी तरह का कानून लाया जाएगा। इसका ड्राफ्ट तैयार कर लिया गया है।
  • यूपी लॉ कमीशन के चीफ जस्टिस ने तैयार किया ड्राफ्ट, रिव्यू के बाद कैबिनेट में रखा जाएगा
  • मध्य प्रदेश में भी लव जिहाद के खिलाफ कानून लाया गया है, इसमें भी सजा 5 साल की होगी

मध्य प्रदेश की तर्ज पर उत्तर प्रदेश में भी लव जिहाद को रोकने के लिए सख्त कानून बनाने की तैयारी है। गृह विभाग ने न्याय व विधि विभाग को प्रस्ताव बनाकर भेज दिया है। गैर जमानती धाराओं में केस दर्ज होगा और दोषी पाए जाने पर 5 साल की सख्त सजा होगी। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कानपुर, बागपत, मेरठ समेत यूपी के कई शहरों में लगातार हो रही लव जिहाद की घटनाओं के बाद गृह विभाग से रिपोर्ट मांगी थी। कानून के ड्राफ्ट को रिव्यू के बाद कैबिनेट में रखा जाएगा।

ड्राफ्ट में 3 बार बदलाव, आखिरी बदलाव में सजा जोड़ी गई

यूपी के लॉ कमीशन चीफ जस्टिस आदित्य नाथ मित्तल ने बताया कि भारतीय संविधान ने धार्मिक स्वतंत्रता दी है, लेकिन कुछ एजेंसियां इसका गलत इस्तेमाल कर रही हैं। वे धर्म परिवर्तन के लिए लोगों को शादी, नौकरी और लाइफ स्टाइल का लालच देती हैं। हमने इस मसले पर 2019 में ही ड्राफ्ट सौंप दिया था। इसमें अब तक तीन बार बदलाव किए गए हैं। आखिरी बदलाव में हमने सजा का प्रावधान जोड़ा है।

धर्म परिवर्तन के लिए की जा रही शादियां भी दायरे में

  • ड्राफ्ट के मुताबिक, शादी के लिए गलत नीयत से धर्म परिवर्तन या धर्म परिवर्तन के लिए की जा रही शादियां भी धर्मांतरण कानून के तहत आएंगी।
  • अगर कोई किसी को धर्म परिवर्तन करने के लिए मानसिक और शारीरिक प्रताड़ना देता है, तो वो भी इस नए कानून के दायरे में आएगा।
  • धर्मांतरण के मामले में अगर माता-पिता, भाई-बहन या अन्य ब्लड रिलेशन कोई शिकायत करता है तो उनकी शिकायत पर कार्रवाई की शुरुआत की जा सकती है।
  • धर्मांतरण के लिए दोषी पाए जाने पर एक साल से लेकर पांच साल तक की सजा दी जा सकती है।

धर्म बदलकर शादी के लिए एक महीने पहले DM को देनी होगी एप्लीकेशन
ड्राफ्ट के मुताबिक, लव जिहाद जैसे मामलों में सहयोग करने वालों को भी मुख्य आरोपी बनाया जाएगा और दोषी पाए जाने पर सजा होगी। शादी के लिए धर्मांतरण कराने वालों को भी सजा का प्रावधान है। अगर कोई अपनी मर्जी से शादी के लिए धर्म बदलना चाहता है तो उसे एक महीने पहले कलेक्टर को एप्लीकेशन देनी होगी। यह आवेदन अनिवार्य होगा।

8 राज्यों में धर्म परिवर्तन कानून है
धर्म परिवर्तन पर लगाम लगाने के लिए अभी देश के 8 राज्यों में कानून हैं। इसमें अरुणाचल प्रदेश, ओडिशा, मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़, गुजरात, हिमाचल प्रदेश, झारखंड और उत्तराखंड शामिल हैं। सबसे पहले ओडिशा ने 1967 में यह कानून बनाया था।

