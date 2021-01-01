पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिना परमिशन सभा करने का खामियाजा:ग्रेटर नोएडा के विलासपुर कस्बे में हुई थी सभा; प्रशासन ने उठाया कदम, 300 से ज़्यादा कांग्रेसियों पर मुकदमा दर्ज

ग्रेटर नोएडाएक घंटा पहले
शुक्रवार को ग्रेटर नोएडा के विलासपुर कस्बे में हुई थी कांग्रेस की जनसभा। आरोप है कि कांग्रेस के नेताओं ने इस कार्यक्रम की मंजूरी प्रशासन से नहीं ली थी। फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
  • पुलिस ने धारा 144 का उल्लंघन करने का हवाला देकर कार्यकर्ताओं को मौके से वापस भेज दिया

उत्तर प्रदेश के ग्रेटर नोएडा की दनकौर पुलिस ने बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए शुक्रवार को बिना इजाजत के जनसभा करने वाले कांग्रेस के 300 से ज्यादा कार्यकर्ताओं के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया। इसमें उत्तर प्रदेश के तमाम जिलों सहित हरियाणा कांग्रेस के कई दिग्गज नेता शामिल हैं।

दरअसल उत्तर प्रदेश कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार लल्लू शुक्रवार को दनकौर के बिलासपुर कस्बे में एक जनसभा को संबोधित करने वाले थे। इसलिए जनसभा स्थल पर भारी संख्या में काग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे। हालांकि प्रदेश अध्यक्ष इस कार्यक्रम में नहीं पहुंचे थे।

परमिशन न लेने का आरोप

आरोप है कि इस आयोजन के लिए प्रशासन से अनुमति नहीं ली गई थी। जबकि जिले में धारा 144 लागू है। ऐसे में इतनी बड़ी जनसभा से प्रशासन के हाथ-पैर फूल गए। इसी सिलसिले में दनकौर कोतवाली में धारा 144 का उल्लंघन करने के आरोप में 300 से ज्यादा कार्यकर्ताओं के खिलाफ मामला पंजीकृत हुआ है। पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज होने की सूचना के बाद जिले भर के कार्यकर्ताओं में हड़कंप मच गया है।

शुक्रवार को बिलासपुर कस्बे में हुई थी सभा
शुक्रवार को बिलासपुर कस्बे में कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं की एक सभा हुई थी। सभा में जिला प्रशासन से अनुमति नहीं ली गई। इस सभा में कांग्रेस के उत्तर प्रदेश अध्यक्ष को भी शिरकत करनी थी। पर वह कार्यक्रम में नहीं आ सके। उत्तर प्रदेश और हरियाणा के कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता इस सभा में इकट्ठा हुए थे। बुलंदशहर और गौतमबुद्ध नगर जिले के कार्यकर्ताओं ने इस सभा में जनमत जुटाने के लिए पूरा जोरा लगा दिया था। हजारों की भीड़ इस कार्यक्रम में जुटी थी।

पुलिस ने कार्यक्रम को बीच में ही रुकवा दिया था

जनसभा की सूचना मिलने के बाद पुलिस-प्रशासन के आला अधिकारी हरकत में आ गए। कार्यक्रम को बीच में ही रुकवा दिया गया। पुलिस ने धारा 144 का उल्लंघन करने का हवाला देकर कार्यकर्ताओं को मौके से वापस भेज दिया।

इस मामले में दनकौर पुलिस ने बिलासपुर चौकी प्रभारी अजीत कुमार की तरफ से 300 अज्ञात और दर्जनभर ज्ञात कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं तथा नेताओं के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। कांग्रेस के जिला अध्यक्ष मनोज चौधरी, उत्तर प्रदेश कांग्रेस के महासचिव अजीत दौला, तिगांव फरीदाबाद के कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता ललित नागर, अरुण नागर, सेवाराम शर्मा सहित अन्य के खिलाफ पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज किया है।

