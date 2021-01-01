पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि बिल पर आर पार:BKU नेता नरेश टिकैत की दो टूक, कहा- सरकार अपनी हठधर्मिता छोड़े, वह किसानों का मुकाबला नहीं कर पाएगी

मुज़फ्फरनगर6 मिनट पहले
बीकेयू के नेता नरेश टिकैत ने कहा कि पिछले 33 सालों से यह संगठन चल रहा है लेकिन संगठन के आंदोलन में कभी कोई हिंसा नहीं हुई। भाजपा - Dainik Bhaskar
  • नरेश टिकैत ने कहा कि किसानों की मांगे जायज हैं, भाजपा सरकार उसे लागू करने की भूल न करे

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुज़फ्फरनगर जिले में शुक्रवार को आयोजित किसान महापंचायत में हिस्सा लेने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में किसान पहुंचे थे। उसके एक दिन बाद भारतीय किसान यूनियन (BKU) के नेता नरेश टिकैत ने केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा और कहा कि हमारी मांगें जायज है, सरकार को इस पर विचार करना चाहिए। नरेश ने कहा कि सरकार अपनी हठधर्मिता छोड़े वह किसानों का मुकाबला नहीं कर पाएगी।

महापंचायत को संबोधित करते हुए नरेश टिकैत ने यह बातें कही। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार को हमारी सलाह है कि जब तक केंद्र में भाजपा की है सरकार तब तक बिल को लागू न करे। उन्होंने भाजपा विधायक नंदकिशोर गुर्जर के मुददे को लेकर कहा कि नंद किशोर अपनी गलती माने और एक दिन धरने पर सेवा दे तो उसका कोई विरोध नहीं है।

उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले 33 सालों से यह संगठन चल रहा है लेकिन संगठन के आंदोलन में कभी कोई हिंसा नहीं हुई। भाजपा को चौधरी नरेश टिकैत ने दो टूक कहा कि देश मे जहां भी भाजपा अपने आप को मजबूत मानती हो तो आये मुकाबले में। किसी भी मैदान में भाजपा किसानों जितनी भीड़ नहीं जुटा सकती है।

बागपत में रविवार को महापंचायत का ऐलान

मुजफ्फरनगर में हुई महापंचायत के बाद अब बागपत में भी सर्व खाप महापंचायत का ऐलान किया गया है। बड़ौत में धरने पर बैठे किसानों को जबरन उठाए जाने से किसान नाराज हैं। 40 दिनों से बड़ौत में किसानों का धरना चल रहा था। किसान धरना दोबारा से शुरू करने की रणनीति बना रहे हैं।

महापंचायत में निर्णय लिया जाएगा कि धरना कहां शुरू करना है। वहीं बागपत में रविवार को होने वाली महापंचायत में भारतीय किसान यूनियन के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष नरेश टिकैत ने भी आने का ऐलान कर दिया है।

