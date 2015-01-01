पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मेरठ को आज कई सौगात:वेस्ट UP की सबसे बड़ी सेंट्रल लाइब्रेरी का CM योगी आज उद्घाटन करेंगे, कृषि बिलों के फायदे भी गिनाएंगे

मेरठ37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो मेरठ में बने सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी की है। रात में बिजली की रंगीन लाइट में अपनी खूबसूरती बिखरते हुए इसी सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी का सीएम आदित्यनाथ योगी उद्घाटन करेंगे।
  • कृषि विश्वविद्यालय में करीब 24 करोड़ की लागत से बनी है सेंट्रल लाइब्रेरी
  • CM योगी कृषि प्रदर्शनी का उद्घाटन करेंगे, BJP के क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय में पदाधिकारियों से होगा संवाद

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ रविवार को मेरठ जाएंगे। वे यहां सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल एग्रीकल्चर यूनिवर्सिटी में वेस्ट UP के सबसे बड़े सेंट्रल लाइब्रेरी समेत अन्य कई योजनाओं का लोकार्पण और उद्घाटन करेंगे। इस दौरान यहां एक तीन दिवसीय कृषि प्रदर्शनी का भी आयोजन किया जाएगा। कार्यक्रम को लेकर कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की गई है।

एक घंटा मेरठ में रहेंगे CM योगी

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ का हेलीकॉप्टर एग्रीकल्चर यूनिवर्सिटी में बने हैलीपैड पर उतरेगा और वहां से सीधे कार्यक्रम स्थल पर पहुंचेंगे। यहां CM योगी सबसे पहले वेस्ट यूपी के सबसे बड़े सेंट्रल लाइब्रेरी का उद्घाटन करेंगे। इसके बाद वह यूनिवर्सिटी कैंपस में ही आयोजित तीन दिवसीय कृषि प्रदर्शनी का उद्घाटन करेंगे। इसके अलावा वह फूड प्रोसेसिंग कॉलेज समेत अन्य कई योजनाओं का उद्घाटन और लोकार्पण करेंगे। कृषि प्रदर्शनी स्थल पर CM योगी एक किसान सभा को भी संबोधित करेंगे। इस दौरान वे कृषि बिल के फायदे भी बताएंगे। CM का यहां एक घंटे का कार्यक्रम प्रस्तावित है। इसके बाद वह भाजपा के पश्चिमी क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय में जाएंगे, जहां जनप्रतिनिधि और पार्टी पदाधिकारियों के साथ संवाद करेंगे।

23.75 करोड़ की लागत से बना है पुस्तकालय

एग्रीकल्चर यूनिवर्सिटी में सेंट्रल लाइब्रेरी 57,400 वर्ग फीट में बनाया गया है। इसके निर्माण पर 23.75 करोड़ की लागत आयी है। यह केन्द्रीय पुस्तकालय पूर्णतया वातानुकूलित है, जिसमें 15 सेक्शन हैं। इस पुस्तकालय में आटोमैटिक फायर अलार्म सिस्टम, CCTV कैमरे लगे है। यहां रेन वॉटर हार्वेस्टिंग भी बनाई गई है। इस पुस्तकालय में में ई-लाइब्रेरी भी है और यहां ग्रुप डिस्कशन व सेमिनार आदि की व्यवस्था भी की गई है।

