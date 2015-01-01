पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बिना FSDA की छापेमारी:मुजफ्फरनगर में 1.5 करोड़ का नकली सप्लीमेंट व प्रोटीन पाउडर बरामद, 3 आरोपी गिरफ्तार

मुजफ्फरनगर25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो मुजफ्फरनगर की है। पुलिस ने नकली सप्लीमेंट की बड़ी खेप बरामद की।
  • रुड़की रोड स्थित राज मार्केट से बरामद हुआ नकली माल
  • तीनों आरोपियों को पुलिस ने जेल रवाना किया

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुजफ्फरनगर में जिम में कसरत करने वाले युवाओं को प्रोटीन के नाम पर जहरीला पाउडर परोसा जा रहा था। इसका खुलासा पुलिस विभाग की कार्रवाई से हुआ है। पुलिस टीम ने खाद्य एवं औषधि विभाग को इस कार्रवाई से दूर रखते हुए रुड़की रोड स्थित राज मार्केट से फूड सप्लीमेंट से जुड़े अवैध कारोबार का भंडाफोड़ किया है। तीन आरोपी गिरफ्तार किए गए हैं। पुलिस ने 1.5 करोड़ रुपए का सप्लीमेंट व प्रोटीन बरामद किया है।

SSP ने गिरोह की करतूत का खुलासा किया।
SSP ने गिरोह की करतूत का खुलासा किया।

ब्रांडेड कंपनियों के डिब्बे में नकली प्रोटीन
वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक अभिषेक यादव ने बताया कि पिछले कुछ दिनों से नशे का कारोबार करने वालों के खिलाफ अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। जिसमें सिविल लाइन पुलिस और क्राइम ब्रांच ने एक नकली सप्लीमेंट प्रोटीन बनाने वाली फैक्ट्री का भंडाफोड़ करते हुए 3 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। यह तीनों युवक जिम में आने वाले युवाओं को हष्ट-पुष्ट बनने का दावा कर नकली सप्लीमेंट और प्रोटीन बेचते थे। पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने बताया है कि ब्रांडेड कंपनियों के बॉक्स में इस नकली सप्लीमेंट प्रोटीन को भर देते थे।

बरामद माल का आकलन कराते एसएसपी।
बरामद माल का आकलन कराते एसएसपी।

और किन जिलों में हुई सप्लाई, पता करने में जुटी पुलिस

पुलिस अब यह पता लगाने में जुटी है कि मुजफ्फरनगर के अलावा और किन-किन जनपद में इन नकली सप्लीमेंट प्रोटीन की सप्लाई कर रहे थे। एसएसपी ने बताया कि इस नकली सप्लीमेंट प्रोटीन को प्रयोग करने वाले युवकों के शरीर पर खतरनाक असर हो सकता है। इसके अधिक सेवन से जान का खतरा भी बन सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें