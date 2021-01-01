पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नोएडा में पुलिसिया कार्रवाई:पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़, गोली लगने से एक बदमाश हुआ घायल; उसके खिलाफ 30 से ज़्यादा मुकदमे दर्ज

लखनऊ29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस ने घायल बदमाश के कब्जे से तमंचा, कारतूस व  बाइक बरामद की है। आनन-फानन में उसको घायल अवस्था में जिला अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस ने घायल बदमाश के कब्जे से तमंचा, कारतूस व  बाइक बरामद की है। आनन-फानन में उसको घायल अवस्था में जिला अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है।
  • पुलिस ने घायल बदमाश के कब्जे से तमंचा, कारतूस व बाइक बरामद की है

उत्तर प्रदेश में ग्रेटर नोएडा के दादरी थाना क्षेत्र में पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़ हो गई। मुठभेड़ के दौरान पुलिस की गोली लगने से एक शातिर बदमाश घायल हो गया जबकि दूसरा बदमाश पुलिस को चकमा देकर फरार हो गया। मुठभेड़ में घायल बदमाश की पहचान सोमीन के रूप में हुई है।

पुलिस ने घायल बदमाश से एक बाइक, तमंचा व जिंदा कारतूस बरामद किया है। घायल बदमाश पर लूट, हत्या एवं डकैती व चोरी के ढाई दर्जन से अधिक मुकदमे दर्ज है। फिलहाल पुलिस ने घायल बदमाश को इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल भेज दिया है और फरार बदमाश के लिए कॉम्बिंग कर रही है।

बदमाश पर गंभीर धाराओं में 30 से ज्यादा मुकदमे दर्ज

जानकारी के अनुसार, पुलिस की गिरफ्त में लड़खड़ा कर चल रहा यह बदमाश अभी पुलिस मुठभेड़ के दौरान पुलिस की गोली लगने से घायल हुआ है। इस बदमाश का नाम सोमीन है और यह बड़े ही शातिर किस्म का अपराधी है। इस पर हत्या, लूट,चोरी व डकैती जैसी गंभीर धाराओ में ढाई दर्जन से ज्यादा मुकदमा पंजीकृत हैं।

ग्रेटर नोएडा के एडिशनल DCP विशाल पांडे ने बताया कि आज दादरी पुलिस दादरी थाना क्षेत्र के कठेड़ा मोड पर चेकिंग कर रही थी तभी बाइक पर दो संदिग्ध आते दिखे, जिन्हें पुलिस ने रुकने का इशारा किया लेकिन वह दोनों बाइक सवार पुलिस को देखकर वहां से भाग निकले। पुलिस ने भी उनका पीछा किया तब अग्रसेन कॉलेज के पास उन लोगों ने पुलिस पर फायरिंग शुरू कर दी।

दूसरा बदमाश मौके से हुआ फरार
पुलिस ने भी जवाबी फायरिंग की इस दौरान एक बदमाश के पैर में गोली लग गई जबकि दूसरा बदमाश मौके से फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ के दौरान गोली लगने से घायल हुए बदमाश को दौड़ाकर पकड़ लिया जिसकी पहचान सोमिन के रूप में हुई।

पुलिस ने घायल बदमाश के कब्जे से तमंचा, कारतूस व बाइक बरामद की है। आनन-फानन में उसको घायल अवस्था में जिला अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है। पुलिस के अनुसार इस पर ढाई दर्जन से ज्यादा मुकदमें पंजीकृत हैं और यह काफी लंबे समय से वांछित चल रहा था। वहीं पुलिस फरार हुए बदमाश के लिए कॉम्बिंग कर रही है ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराजनाथ ने कहा- अब यह सही मायनों में ग्लोबल और डिजिटल; 82 तेजस खरीदने को औपचारिक मंजूरी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser