अड़ियल रवैया छोड़े सरकार:किसानों के हक को लेकर BKU लड़ेगी आरपार की लड़ाई; नरेश टिकैत ने कहा- सरकार किसान संगठनों में फूट डालने का प्रयास कर रही

बागपत28 मिनट पहले
भारतीय किसान यूनियन के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष नरेश टिकैत ने केंद्र सरकार पर किसानों में फूट डालने का आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस बार सरकार के साथ आर पार की लड़ाई लड़ी जाएगी।
  • बागपत होते हुए काफिले के साथ सिंघु बॉर्डर रवाना हुए नरेश टिकैत ने दिया बयान
  • नरेश टिकैत ने मांग की है कि सरकार किसान आंदोलन पर सर्वदलीय बैठक बुलाए सरकार

कृषि कानूनों को लेकर किसानों का आंदोलन जारी है। इस बीच भारतीय किसान यूनियन (BKU)के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष नरेश टिकैत ने दी सरकार को चेतावनी देते हुए है कि यदि किसानों की समस्या का हल नहीं निकला तो इस पार आरपार की लड़ाई लड़ी जाएगी। नरेश ने आरोप लगाया कि सरकार किसान संगठनों के फूट डालने का प्रयास कर रही है। सरकार को सर्वदलीय बैठक बुलाकर इस गंभीर समस्या का समाधान निकालना चाहिए।

बागपत में पत्रकारों से बातचीत के दौरान उन्होंने यह बातें कही। नरेश ने कहा कि थोड़ा सरकार दो कदम बढ़ाए तो सरकार भी दो कदम बढ़ाएंगे। इसी से समस्या का हल निकलेगा। लेकिन सरकार का अड़ियल रवैया बना हुआ है जो ठीक नहीं है। बडौत, बागपत होते हुए काफिले के साथ सिंघु बॉर्डर के लिए नरेश टिकैत रवाना हो गए।

किसान आंदोलन को छोटी समस्या मानने की गलती कर रही सरकार

टिकैत ने कहा कि सरकार इस आंदोलन को छोटा मोटा मामला मानकर उस हिसाब से डील करने का प्रयास कर रही है। इसी के चलते वह किसानों संगठनों में फूट डाल रही है। बातचीत के लिए किसी भी संगठन को बुलाया जाए हमें कोई आपत्ति नहीं है क्योंकि किसान आंदोलन की मंजिल एक ही है। किसानों की समस्याओं को सरकार हल करे

बीकेयू के नेता ने कहा कि अब तक सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भी इसमें हस्तक्षेप कर दिया है। सरकार को इस समस्या को गंभीर मानते हुए सर्वदलीय बैठक बुलानी चाहिए। राजनाथ सिंह, लालकृष्ण आडवाणी और पूर्व पीएम मनमोहन सिंह को आगे आकर इस मामले देखना चाहिए।

किसान आंदोलन का आज 22वां दिन

नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों के आंदोलन का आज 22वां दिन है। उत्तर प्रदेश की 18 खाप पंचायतों ने किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन किया है। ये खापें आज दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर प्रदर्शन में शामिल होकर महापंचायत करेंगी। महापंचायत को लेकर खुफिया विभाग अलर्ट है। बालियान खाप के चौधरी नरेश टिकैत ने कहा है कि अब तक दिल्ली में 26 जनवरी को नकली झांकियां निकाली जाती थीं, लेकिन इस बार किसानों की असली झांकी भी परेड में शामिल होगी। अगर सरकार कृषि कानून वापस नहीं लेती तो आने वाले चुनाव में भाजपा को बड़ा नुकसान होगा।

