यूपी पुलिस के एनकाउंटर का खौफ:भाजपा सांसद प्रतिनिधि लिखी गाड़ी से सरेंडर करने पहुंचा बदमाश, दरोगा के हाथ में थमाई पिस्टल, बोला- गोली मत मारना साहब

बागपत6 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो बागपत की है। भाजपा सांसद प्रतिनिधि लिखी गाड़ी में बैठकर थाने पहुंचे हत्यारोपी ने नाटकीय अंदाज में सरेंडर किया।
  • बड़ौत थाने का मामला, दो दिन पूर्व एक युवक की हत्या में था मुख्य आरोपी

उत्तर प्रदेश के बागपत जिले में बुधवार को नाटकीय अंदाज में एक हत्यारोपी बदमाश ने बड़ौत थाने पहुंचकर सीओ आलोक सिंह और एसओ अजय शर्मा के सामने सरेंडर कर दिया। उसने खुद को दो दिन पहले हुए एक हत्याकांड का आरोपी बताया। कहा कि वह एनकाउंटर के डर से सरेंडर करने पहुंचा है। हालांकि इस दौरान वह भाजपा सांसद प्रतिनिधि लिखी गाड़ी से थाने पहुंचा था। उसी गाड़ी से उसने पिस्टल निकालकर दरोगा के हाथों में रखा। इस दौरान जब सीओ से सांसद लिखी गाड़ी के बाबत सवाल किया गया तो वे टाल गए। इधर-उधर की बातें करने लगे।

आरोपित को गिरफ्तार किया गया।
दो दिन पहले हुई थी युवक की हत्या

दरअसल, दो दिन पहले सोमवार को गांव बावली गांव में शिवम उर्फ फोड़ की सरेशाम गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। इस मामले में मृतक के पिता योगेंद्र ने बड़ौत थाने में गांव के ही मोनित, अभिषेक समेत चार युवकों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कराया था। पुलिस ने तीन आरोपित युवकों को दबोच लिया था। जबकि मुख्य हत्यारोपी मोनित फरार हो गया था। पुलिस उसके पीछे लगी हुई थी। उसे भय था कि पुलिस उसका एनकाउंटर न कर दे।

पिता के साथ सरेंडर करने पहुंचा था आरोपी

बुधवार को वह अपने पिता व अन्य लोगों के साथ बड़ौत थाने में तमंचा लेकर पहुंचा। यहां बैठे सीओ बड़ौत व एसओ बड़ौत के समक्ष उसने खुद को शिवम उर्फ फोड़ का हत्यारा बताते हुए कहा कि वह थाने में सरेंडर करना चाहता है। पूछताछ की गई तो हत्यारोपी ने पुलिस को तमंचा भी उस गाड़ी से बरामद करवाकर थमा दिया, जिससे वह थाने पहुंचा था। गाड़ी भाजपा सांसद डॉक्टर सत्यपाल सिंह के प्रतिनिधि की थी।

सीओ के सामने सरेंडर।
किस गाड़ी से आया, होगी जांच

सीओ आलोक सिंह ने बताया कि आरोपित ने एनकाउंटर के भय से कोतवाली में सरेंडर किया है। वह किस गाड़ी में बैठकर आया है, इसकी जांच की जाएगी। आरोपित की निशानदेही पर गाड़ी से तमंचा भी बरामद कर लिया गया है।

