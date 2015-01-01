पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Uttar pradesh
  Meerut
  • Horam Singh Bulandshahr Suicide Case Latest News Updates: Former BJP MLA Elder Son Shot Dead In Suspicious Circumstances In Bulandshahr Uttar Pradesh

हत्या या आत्महत्या:बुलंदशहर में पूर्व MLA के बेटे की गोली लगने से मौत, पुलिस ने बंदूक जब्त किया; सुसाइड की बात आई सामने

बुलंदशहर28 मिनट पहले
मृतक महेश की फाइल फोटो। फॉरेंसिक टीम ने भी घटनास्थल से साक्ष्य जुटाए हैं। रिपोर्ट आने के बाद स्पष्ट होगा कि महेश ने खुद को गोली मारी या किसी ने हत्या की है।
  • खुर्जा नगर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के गांव किला मेवई की घटना
  • भाजपा से दो बार और एक बार बसपा से विधायक रह चुके हैं होराम सिंह

उत्तर प्रदेश के बुलंदशहर में भाजपा के पूर्व विधायक होराम सिंह के बड़े बेटे महेश (30) की शुक्रवार रात संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में गोली लगने से मौत हो गई। गोली चलने की आवाज पाकर परिजन घटनास्थल की तरफ दौड़े तो देखा कि महेश का शव जमीन पर पड़ा था। खुर्जा नगर कोतवाली प्रभारी डॉक्टर MK उपाध्याय ने बताया कि प्रारंभिक जांच में मामला सुसाइड का लग रहा है।

प्रभारी ने बताया कि घटना में प्रयुक्त दोनाली बंदूक को कब्जे में लिया गया है। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। फॉरेंसिक टीम ने भी घटनास्थल से साक्ष्य जुटाए हैं। रिपोर्ट आने के बाद स्पष्ट होगा कि महेश ने खुद को गोली मारी या किसी ने हत्या की है। मामले की जांच जारी है।

