खुदाई में मिला तोप का गोला:मुजफ्फरनगर में 1857 की क्रांति के समय अंग्रेजों से छीनकर जमीन में दबाए गए हथियार खुदाई में मिले

मुजफ्फरनगर9 मिनट पहले
गांव गोधना निवासी मोनू कुमार का खेत हरि नगर में है। वह बुधवार को अपने खेत की मिट्टी की खुदाई करवा रहा था। तभी मजदूरों को एक तोप का गोला मिला।
  • पुरकाजी थाना क्षेत्र के हरि नगर का मामला
  • जिला प्रशासन ने तोप के गोले को सुरक्षित रखवाया
  • जनवरी में यहां खुदाई में मिली थी तोप

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुजफ्फरनगर जिले में बुधवार को खेत की खुदाई के दौरान तोप का गोला मिला है। यह गोला ब्रिटिशकालीन बताया जा रहा है। गोला को जिला प्रशासन ने अपने कब्जे में लिया है। साथ ही पुरातत्व विभाग और आगरा के आर्कियोलॉजी सर्वे ऑफ इंडिया को सूचना दी है। एक साल पहले इसी क्षेत्र में खुदाई के समय ग्रामीणों को मिट्टी में दबी एक तोप भी बरामद हुई थी। बता दें कि मुजफ्फरनगर के पड़ोसी जनपद मेरठ से ही प्रथम स्वतंत्रता संग्राम शुरू हुआ था।

ग्रामीण की खेत की खुदाई में निकला तोप का गोला

यह मामला मुजफ्फरनगर के थाना पुरकाजी क्षेत्र के गांव हरिनगर का है। गांव गोधना निवासी मोनू कुमार का खेत हरि नगर में है। वह बुधवार को अपने खेत की मिट्टी की खुदाई करवा रहा था। तभी मजदूरों को एक तोप का गोला मिला। इसे देखने के लिए लोगों की भीड़ मौके पर जमा हो गई। इसकी सूचना प्रधान को दी गई। स्थानीय पुलिस और जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारी भी मौके पर पहुंचे। ग्रामीणों से तोप के गोले को कब्जे में कर सुरक्षित स्थान पर ले जाया गया। इसी हरिनगर गांव से 20 जनवरी को एक ब्रिटिश कालीन तोप भी मिली थी। जिसे आगरा की ASI डिपार्टमेंट के सुपुर्द कर दिया गया था।

1857 की क्रांति में ग्रामीणों ने अंग्रेजों से छीने थे हथियार

ग्रामीणों की मानें तो 1857 की क्रांति के दौरान देहरादून से मेरठ जा रही अंग्रेजों की 4 बटालियन का पुरकाजी के ग्रामीणों ने सड़क पर पेड़ डालकर रास्ता रोक लिया था। जिस पर अंग्रेजों ने पुरकाजी के 400 से ज्यादा ग्रामीणों को एक आम के बाग में सामूहिक रूप से फांसी पर लटका दिया था। तभी से उस बाग का नाम सुलीवाला बाग पड़ गया था। उसी समय अंग्रेजों से बगावत कर पुरकाजी के क्रांतिकारियों ने अंग्रेजों से तोप, गोला बारूद और उनके हथियार छीन कर मिटटी में छुपा दिए थे।

सुरक्षित स्थानों पर रखा गया गोला

अपर जिलाधिकारी प्रशासन अमित कुमार ने बताया कि सूचना मिली है की पुरकाजी के हरिनगर गांव में खेत की जुताई के समय एक तोप का गोला मिला है। जिसे हमने सुरक्षित स्थान पर रख दिया है। साथ ही आगरा की ASI डिपार्टमेंट को भी सूचित कर दिया है।

