ग्रेटर नोएडा में डबल मर्डर:रात में हुई शराब पार्टी, सुबह बुजुर्ग दंपती का मिला शव; घर में बिखरे सामान लूटपाट की ओर कर रहे इशारा

ग्रेटर नोएडाएक घंटा पहले
सुमन व नरेंद्र नाथ।- फाइल फोटो
सुमन व नरेंद्र नाथ।- फाइल फोटो
  • बीटा-2 थाना क्षेत्र का मामला, पुरुष का घर के बेसमेंट में मिला शव, महिला कमरे में मृत मिली

ग्रेटर नोएडा के बीटा-2 थाना क्षेत्र में गुरुवार रात बुजुर्ग दंपती की गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी गई। महिला का शव उसके कमरे के भीतर पड़ा था, तो वहीं पति का शव बेसमेंट में था। शुक्रवार सुबह लोगों ने जब बेसमेंट में शव देखा तो पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। पुलिस के अनुसार, दंपती के घर में रात में पार्टी हुई थी। पैसे के लेनदेन मे हत्या की आशंका जताई जा रही है। फॉरेंसिक टीम भी मौके पर बुलाई गई है। पुलिस हर पहलू की जांच कर जल्द खुलासे की बात कह रही है।

सुमन नाथ।- फाइल फोटो
सुमन नाथ।- फाइल फोटो

रात में घर पर हुई थी शराब पार्टी

बीटा 2 थाना क्षेत्र के अल्फा टू के I-24 मकान में नरेंद्र नाथ (74) व उनकी पत्नी सुमन नाथ (65) रहते थे। सुमन पिछले कई साल से लोगों को मुफ्त में योग की शिक्षा दे रही थीं। शुक्रवार सुबह जब लोगों ने नरेंद्र नाथ का शव बेसमेंट के भीतर पड़ा देखा तो पुलिस को सूचना दी। जिले के आला अधिकारी भी मौके पर पहुंचे और फॉरेंसिक टीम को भी जांच में लगाया गया। ग्रेटर नोएडा डीसीपी राजेश सिंह ने बताया कि सुमन नाथ व उनके पति नरेंद्र की गला दबाकर हत्या की गई है। जांच में पता चला है कि रात में घर पर पार्टी हुई थी। इसमें शराब का भी सेवन किया गया था। मौके से शराब की बोतल व खाने-पीने का अन्य सामान बरामद हुआ है।

नरेंद्र नाथ।- फाइल फोटो
नरेंद्र नाथ।- फाइल फोटो

घर में बिखरा पड़ा था सामान

संभव है कि पार्टी के बाद दोनों की हत्या की गई। मृतक दंपती का बाजार के कई लोगों से पैसे के लेन-देन को लेकर भी विवाद चल रहा था। घर का सामान भी पूरी तरह से बिखरा हुआ था। अलमारी भी खुली हुई थी। इससे अंदाजा लगाया जा रहा है कि घर में लूटपाट भी की गई है और विरोध करने पर हत्या को अंजाम दिया गया है। फिलहाल पुलिस घर के आसपास लगे CCTV फुटेज खंगाल रही है और आसपास के लोगों से भी पूछताछ कर रही है। हत्यारों को पकड़ने कर लिए तीन टीम बनाई गई है।

बुजुर्ग दंपती के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजते पुलिसकर्मी।
बुजुर्ग दंपती के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजते पुलिसकर्मी।
