पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Uttar pradesh
  • Meerut
  • UP Meerut BJP Leader Goapal Kali Latest News Updates: Hastinapur Former MLA Gopal Kali Firing Video Goes Viral On Diwali In Meerut Uttar Pradesh

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पूर्व MLA ने की फायरिंग:मेरठ में भाजपा नेता ने दिवाली पर लाइसेंसी बंदूक से की ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग, बेटे से बनवाया वीडियो

मेरठ30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो मेरठ की है। हस्तिनापुर में भाजपा नेता गोपाल काली ने दिवाली पर फायरिंग की।
  • मेरठ की हस्तिनापुर सीट से विधायक रहे हैं गोपाल काली
  • प्रशासन ने 30 नवंबर तक मेरठ में आतिशबाजी पर रोक लगा रखी है

उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ में पूर्व विधायक और भाजपा नेता गोपाल काली का दिवाली के मौके पर लाइसेंसी बंदूक से ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग की। भाजपा नेता ने अपने बेटे से फायरिंग का वीडियो भी बनवाया और फिर उसे सोशल मीडिया पर डाल दिया। यह वीडियो अब वायरल हो रहा है। मामला संज्ञान में आने के बाद पुलिस ने पड़ताल शुरू कर दी है। बता दें कि मेरठ में वायु प्रदूषण को कम करने के लिए 30 नवंबर तक आतिशबाजी पर रोक है।

पटाखे बैन होने का बहाना बनाया
हस्तिनापुर के पूर्व विधायक और भाजपा नेता गोपाल काली ने दीपावली पर अपनी लाइसेंसी बंदूक से अपने घर के बाहर फायरिंग की। पटाखों के बैन होने का बहाना लेकर उन्होंने अपनी लाइसेंसी बंदूक से फायरिंग की। इस दौरान उन्होंने अपने बेटे से फायरिंग करते हुए वीडियो बनवाया और उसे अपने सोशल मीडिया पर डाल दिया।

मेरठ समेत 14 शहरों में आतिशबाजी पर 30 नवंबर तक रोक
दरअसल, मेरठ समेत उत्तर प्रदेश के 14 शहरों में दिवाली के मौके पर शासन ने आतिशबाजी पर रोक लगा दी गई। यह रोक 30 नवंबर तक प्रभावी है। इन शहरों में राजधानी लखनऊ, वाराणसी जैसे शहर भी शामिल थे। इन शहरों में AQI लेवल यानी एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 300 के पार है। जबकि सामान्य तौर पर यह 100 तक होता है। प्रशासन ने आतिशबाजी पर रोक लगाते हुए आदेश में यह भी कहा कि दीपावली के दिन लोग डिजिटल, लेजर आदि तकनीक का प्रयोग करके दिवाली मना सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लोगों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही, पिछले साल की तुलना में 15% खराब हुई हवा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें