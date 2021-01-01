पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर बवाल:गाजियाबाद में पुलिस से भिड़ंत के बाद पथराव, बैरीकेड्स तोड़कर आगे बढ़े किसान, आंसू गैस के गोले दागे गए

नोएडा38 मिनट पहले
गाजियाबाद जिले में गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर झड़प-पथराव के बाद पुलिस ने आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़े। - Dainik Bhaskar
गाजियाबाद जिले में गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर झड़प-पथराव के बाद पुलिस ने आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़े।
  • किसानों का आरोप- पुलिस ने तय रूट्स पर भी लगा रखे थे बैरीकेड्स
  • नोएडा मोड़ पर भी हुई झड़प व तोड़फोड़, हालात काबू करने में जुटे जवान

कृषि कानून के खिलाफ पिछले दो महीनों से आंदोलन कर रहे किसान और पुलिस के बीच उत्तर प्रदेश के गाजियाबाद जिले में गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर भिड़ंत हो गई। पुलिस की ओर से आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़े गए हैं।किसानों ने भी पुलिस पर पथराव कर दिया और गाड़ियों में तोड़फोड़ की। किसानों का आरोप है कि पुलिस ने तय रूट पर भी बैरिकेड्स लगाए थे, इस वजह से उन्होंने बैरिकेड्स हटाए। गाजीपुर बॉर्डर से निकले किसानों ने अक्षरधाम में बैरिकेड्स को तोड़ दिया है। किसान सराय काले खां की ओर बढ़ते नजर आए।

बैरिकेड्स को तोड़कर आगे बढ़े किसान।
बैरिकेड्स को तोड़कर आगे बढ़े किसान।

अचानक किसानों ने बदला अपना रूट

सिंघु बॉर्डर से निकले किसानों के जत्थे और पुलिस के बीच भी भिड़ंत हुई है। किसानों का ट्रैक्टर मार्च, मुकरबा चौक से कंझावला जाने वाला था, लेकिन ऐन वक्त पर किसानों ने अपना रूट बदल दिया। वह आउटर रिंग रोड की ओर से बढ़ गए। इस दौरान किसानों और पुलिस के बीच भिड़ंत हुई है, जिसमें कई पुलिसकर्मी घायल हो गए। इसके साथ ही कई गाड़ियों में तोड़फोड़ भी की गई है। गाजीपुर बॉर्डर से निकले किसानों ने अक्षरधाम में बैरिकेड्स को तोड़ दिया है। हजारों की तादाद में किसान निजामुद्दीन और अक्षरधाम के तरफ मुड़ गए। भारी तादात में किसान नोएडा मोड़ पर बैरिकेडिंग तोड़ते हुए आगे घुस गए। पुलिस के साथ टकराव की स्थिति बनी रही।

टकराव के बाद अफरा तफरी मची।
टकराव के बाद अफरा तफरी मची।

नरेश टिकैत बोले- जिद छोड़ दे सरकार

भारतीय किसान यूनियन के अध्यक्ष नरेश टिकैत ने कहा कि किसान गणतंत्र दिवस मनाने आए हैं, हम शांतिपूर्ण रैली निकाल रहे हैं और तय रुट से वापस आ जाएंगे। मेरी सरकार से अपील है कि वह अपनी जिद छोड़ दे और एक छोटी सी मांग मान ले, सब किसान अपने खेतों में चले जाएंगे।

गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर किसानों का जमावड़ा।
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर किसानों का जमावड़ा।

नोएडा मोड़ पर भी हुआ टकराव

नोएडा मोड़ पर किसानों और पुलिस के बीच फिर टकराव हुआ है। किसानों और पुलिस के बीच भिड़ंत हुई है। किसानों ने बैरिकेड्स को तोड़कर फेंक दिया है। किसानों का कहना है कि पुलिस की लापरवाही के कारण यह भिड़ंत हुई। अभी भिड़ंत के बाद किसानों को उनके रूट पर जाने के लिए कह दिया गया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़े। इसके साथ ही किसानों पर लाठीचार्ज किया गया है। दरअसल, अक्षरधाम से पहले एनएच 24 पर पुलिस ने बैरिकेडिंग की हुई थी, लेकिन कुछ किसानों के जत्थे ने ट्रैक्टरों के साथ कुछ बैरिकेडिंग को तोड़कर दिल्ली की तरफ घुसने की कोशिश की तो पुलिस ने आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़े और लाठीचार्ज किया। किसानों को वहां से खदेड़ा गया।

ट्रैक्टर मार्च में झांकियां भी निकाली गईं।
ट्रैक्टर मार्च में झांकियां भी निकाली गईं।
