आदेश दरकिनार कर महापंचायत:शामली में धारा 144 के बावजूद उमड़े किसान; जयंत चौधरी ने कहा- दिल्ली की कीलों से हो रही देश की बदनामी

शामली35 मिनट पहले
शामली में आयोजित महापंचायत में रालोद उपाध्यक्ष जयंत चौधरी।
शामली में आयोजित महापंचायत में रालोद उपाध्यक्ष जयंत चौधरी।
  • जयंत चौधरी ने कहा- जो किसानों पर लाठी उठाएगा तो उसके हाथ तोड़ दिए जाएंगे
  • रालोद ने 7 फरवरी को अमरोहा में महापंचायत का ऐलान किया

प्रशासन के इनकार के बावजूद शुक्रवार को शामली में राष्ट्रीय लोकदल ने महापंचायत का आयोजन किया। जिसमें पहुंचे रालोद उपाध्यक्ष एवं पूर्व सांसद जयंत चौधरी ने कृषि कानूनों को लेकर केंद्र की मोदी सरकार पर जमकर निशाना साधा। भीड़ देखकर उत्साहित जयंत ने ललकारते हुए कहा कि जो किसानों के साथ नहीं हम उनके साथ नहीं। अब एक लक्ष्मण रेखा खींच लेनी चाहिए। यह पंचायतें सरकार की आंखें खोलने का काम करेगी। यह भी कहा कि बॉर्डर पर पुलिस ने कीलें लगाई है। लेकिन यह कीलें देश को बदनाम कर रही हैं।

बता दें कि गुरुवार को जिला प्रशासन ने किसानों को महापंचायत करने की अनुमति देने से मना कर दिया था। जिला प्रशासन ने कोविड-19 का हवाला देते हुए धारा 144 लागू कर दी है।

7 फरवरी को अमरोहा में महापंचायत का ऐलान

जयंत चौधरी ने कहा कि यह महापंचायत राष्ट्रीय लोकदल ने बुलाई है। अब भाजपा वालों को दूसरा झंडा पकड़ना पड़ेगा। कोई भी वर्दी पहनने वाला आदमी किसान पर हाथ नहीं उठा सकता। जो किसानों पर हाथ उठाएगा, उनकी आने वाली पीढ़ियों पर भी हाय लगेगी। उन्होंने लाल किले पर हुई हिंसा को गलत ठहराया। कहा कि एक हाथ में तिरंगा और एक हाथ में पेट्रोल बम फेंकने वाले आदमी देशभक्त नहीं हो सकते। जयंत चौधरी ने 7 फरवरी को अमरोहा में महापंचायत का ऐलान किया।

पंचायत में उमड़ी किसानों की भीड़।
पंचायत में उमड़ी किसानों की भीड़।

कंगना रानावत पर साधा निशाना

जयंत चौधरी ने कहा कि शामली जिले का गन्ना मंत्री होने के बावजूद गन्ने का उचित दाम नहीं मिल रहा है। उन्होंने किसानों से अपील की कि जो गन्ने का भाव न दे, उसके आप लोग भी भाव न देना। शामली जनपद का 600 करोड़ रुपए गन्ने का बकाया है। उन्होंने कहा कि कोई किसान पर लाठी उठाएगा, हम उसकी उंगली तोड़ने का काम करेंगे हम यह धमकी दे रहे है। उन्होंने बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री कंगना रानावत पर भी निशाना साधा। कहा कि यह झूठे लोग जो उनकी मित्र मंडली के लोग हैं। वे किसानों को आतंकवादी बता रहे हैं। यह कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।

