वारदात की गुत्थी उलझी:घर के बाहर से अचानक लापता हुए तीन साल के बच्चे का 5 घंटे बाद मिला शव; वजह तलाशने में जुटी पुलिस

मुरादाबादएक घंटा पहले
मिलन मंगलवार की दोपहर घर के बाहर खेल रहा था। तभी वह लापता हुआ और पांच घंटे के बाद उसका शव मिला। - Dainik Bhaskar
मिलन मंगलवार की दोपहर घर के बाहर खेल रहा था। तभी वह लापता हुआ और पांच घंटे के बाद उसका शव मिला।
  • ठाकुरद्वारा कोतवाली क्षेत्र का मामला
  • परिवार का किसी से रंजिश होने से इंकार

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुरादाबाद जिले में एक तीन साल के बच्चे की हत्या कर दी गई। मंगलवार की दोपहर बच्चा घर के बाहर खेल रहा था। तभी वह अचानक लापता हो गया। परिवार वालों को करीब 5 घंटे के बाद खोजबीन के दौरान गांव के बाहर तालाब किनारे बच्चे का शव मिला। पुलिस जांच में जुटी है। लेकिन बच्चे की हत्या किसने और क्यों की? इसका अभी कोई ठोस सुराग हाथ नहीं लगा है। मामला ठाकुरद्वारा कोतवाली क्षेत्र का है।

बुधवार को एसएसपी ने गांव का किया दौरा
शरीफ नगर गांव निवासी संजीव कश्यप का 3 साल का बेटा मिलन मंगलवार की दोपहर घर के बाहर खेल रहा था। इस दौरान वह अचानक लापता हो गया। परिजनों ने उसे हर जगह तलाश किया, मगर कहीं पता नहीं चला। परिवार ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने ग्रामीणों के साथ मिलकर बच्चे की तलाश शुरू कर की तो करीब 5 घंटे की तलाश के बाद बच्चे का शव संजीव के घर के पास ही पड़ा मिला। बच्चे का शव मिलते ही परिवार में मातम छा गया। बुधवार को वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक प्रभाकर चौधरी गांव पहुंचे और अधीनस्थों को जल्द से जल्द घटना का खुलासा करने के निर्देश दिए।

किस कारण हुई बच्चे की हत्या पुलिस जांच में जुटी

घर के बाहर से लापता हुए बच्चे का शव घर के पास ही पड़ा मिला। बच्चे के परिवार की आर्थिक स्थिति सही नहीं है। इसलिए फिरौती का मामला पुलिस नहीं मान रही। लेकिन पुलिस जांच में जुटी है कि किस कारण बच्चे की हत्या की गई?

बेटे की मौत के बाद पूरे परिवार में मातम छाया हुआ है।
बेटे की मौत के बाद पूरे परिवार में मातम छाया हुआ है।

जल्द होगा मामले का खुलासा

इस मामले में पुलिस अधीक्षक ग्रामीण विद्यासागर मिश्र ने बताया कि बच्चे का शव मिला है। किसी ने बच्चे की हत्या करके शव को उसके घर के पास ही फेंक दिया था। परिवार से घटना के बारे में पूछताछ की जा रही है। उन्होंने किसी रंजिश और फिरौती के लिए हत्या किए जाने से फिलहाल इनकार किया है। पुलिस मामले की हर एंगल से जांच कर रही है। एसपी देहात का कहना है कि जल्द ही घटना का खुलासा कर दिया जाएगा।

