चरित्र के शक में भाई ने बहन को मारा था:मुरादाबाद में डबल मर्डर के आरोपी पकड़े गए तो उन्होंने एक और हत्याकांड का खुलासा कराया, बहन का हत्यारा भाई भी गिरफ्तार

मुरादाबादएक मिनट पहले
बीते 13 अक्टूबर को अक्शा की हत्या कर दी गई थी। लेकिन परिजनों ने उसकी मौत का कारण बीमारी बताया था। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से हत्या की खुलासा हुआ।- फाइल फोटो
  • 13 अक्टूबर को भाई ने अपनी सगी बहन का किया था कत्ल, परिवार वालों ने मौत का कारण बीमारी बताया था
  • हत्यारे भाई ने अपने दोस्तों से शराब के नशे में हत्याकांड की कहानी बयान की, इसके बाद दोस्तों ने डबल मर्डर किया था

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुरादाबाद जिले में सोमवार को पुलिस ने एक सनसनीखेज हत्याकांड का खुलासा किया। दरअसल, तीन दिन पहले पुलिस ने डबल मर्डर का खुलासा करते हुए दो आरोपियों को जेल भेजा था। लेकिन जेल जाने से पहले आरोपी एक और हत्याकांड से पर्दा उठा गए। एक युवक ने दो महीने से मायके में रह रही अपनी सगी बहन की हत्या इसलिए कर दी क्योंकि वह उसके चरित्र को लेकर परेशान था। मृतका के पति की तहरीर पर पुलिस ने कब्र खुदवाकर शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया। जिस महिला की मौत का कारण बीमारी बताया जा रहा था, उसकी हत्या की गई थी।

कब्र खुदवाकर शव का कराया गया पोस्टमार्टम।
बीते शुक्रवार को नागफनी थाना क्षेत्र में हुआ था डबल मर्डर

दरअसल, नागफनी थाना क्षेत्र के किसरौल दीवान खाना में बीते शुक्रवार की रात प्रॉपर्टी डीलर नजारत और उसकी बेटी समरीन की हत्या कर दी गई थी। इस मामले में 6 नवंबर को पुलिस ने पड़ोसी मन्नान और उसके दोस्त यूनुस को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा। लेकिन जेल जाने से पहले दोनों आरोपियों ने एक और हत्याकांड का खुलासा किया। यह हत्या उन्होंने नहीं, उनके दोस्त ने की थी।

मृतका के भाई ने खोला दोस्तों के सामने हत्या का राज
डबल मर्डर के आरोपी मन्नान और यूनुस और अक्शा के छोटे भाई टिंकू की आपस में दोस्ती थी। अक्सर यह तीनों लोग शाम को एक साथ बैठकर शराब पीते थे। डबल मर्डर से पहले अक्शा के भाई ने शराब के नशे में दोनों आरोपियों को बताया कि मेरे बड़े भाई तारिक ने बहन की गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी और किसी को पता ही नहीं चला। यह बात सुनकर ही डबल मर्डर के आरोपियों को बल मिला कि हम भी हत्या कर देंगे तो किसी को पता नहीं चलेगा।

अक्शा की ये है कहानी

किसरौल अब्बासिया मस्जिद के पास रहने वाली अक्शा ने सिविल लाइन के रहने वाले मोहम्मद इरफान से 3 साल पहले प्रेम विवाह किया था। शादी के एक साल बाद अक्शा ने एक बेटे को जन्म दिया। लेकिन, अक्शा का किसरौल के ही रहने वाले एक और युवक से प्रेम प्रसंग हो गया। इसके बाद अक्शा अपने प्रेमी के साथ घर से भाग गई। कुछ समय बाद जब वह वापस आई तो सुसराल वालो ने घर में रखने से मना कर दिया। इसको लेकर दोनों परिवार के लोगो में पंचायत हुई। पंचायत में अक्शा ने सुसराल और प्रेमी के साथ रहने की जगह मायके में रहने की बात कही। पिछले तीन महीने से अक्शा मायके में ही रह रही थी।

अक्शा के भाई तारिक को यह बात बहुत नागवार गुजर रही थी कि एक बार प्रेम विवाह करने के बाद बहन ने दोबारा से इस तरह की हरकत की। 13 अक्टूबर को परिवार वाले किसी दावत में गए थे। मौका पाकर तारिक ने बहन अक्शा की गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी। जब परिवार वाले घर वापस आए तो परिवार के सदस्यों को हत्या की बात बताई। घर वालो ने भी मोहल्ले वालों से और रिश्तेदारों से दिल का दौरा पड़ने से मौत की बात कहकर अक्शा के शव को बुधशाह के कब्रिस्तान में दफन कर दिया था।

पति ने कब्र से शव निकालकर मजिस्ट्रेट से की पोस्टमार्टम की मांग

डबल मर्डर में मामले में जेल गए दोनों आरोपियों ने जब भाई द्वारा बहन की हत्या की बात बताई तो पुलिस ने उसी दिन 6 नवंबर को मृतका के पति को बुलाकर तहरीर लेकर शव को कब्र से निकालकर पोस्टमार्टम की मजिस्ट्रेट से मांग करवाई। 7 नवंबर मजिस्ट्रेट के सामने शव को कब्र से निकलवाकर डॉक्टरों का एक पैनल बनवाकर शव का पोस्टमार्टम किया गया। पोस्टमार्टम की रिपोर्ट में मृतका की मौत का कारण गला दबाने से सामने आया।

भाई ही निकला बहन का कातिल

पोस्टमार्टम की रिपोर्ट के बाद जब मृतका के भाई टिंकू, जिसने शराब पीकर हत्या की बात बताई थी, उससे पूछताछ की तो उसने पुलिस को बताया कि बड़े भाई तारिक ने हत्या की है। तारिक से जब हत्या का कारण पूछा तो उसने बताया कि बहन के चाल चलन और बदनामी होने से परेशान होकर उसकी हत्या की है।

बहन की हत्या के बाद दो और हत्या करने वाला था तारिक

पुलिस ने यह भी बताया कि अगर यह मामला की जानकारी नहीं होती और न ही पकड़ा जाता तो तारिक दो और हत्या की घटना को अंजाम देने वाला था। किन दो व्यक्तियों की हत्या करने वाला था उन व्यक्तियों के नाम नहीं बताए हैं।

शव का कराया गया पोस्टमार्टम तो हत्याकांड का खुला राज।
क्या बोले सीओ?

सीओ अनिल कुमार यादव ने बताया कि डबल मर्डर के हत्या आरोपियों ने इस घटना की जानकारी दी थी। उसी दिन मृतका के पति द्वारा हत्या कर शव को दफन करने की तहरीर दी गयी। जिसके बाद शव को कब्र से बाहर निकलवा कर पोस्टमार्टम करवाया गया। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में गला दबाकर हत्या की बात सामने आई है। हत्या मृतका के भाई द्वारा की गईं थी। हत्या का कारण बहन के चाल चलन सही नहीं होने की वजह से बदनामी बतायी गयी है। जिसकी गिरफ्तारी करके जेल भेज दिया गया है।

