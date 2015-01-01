पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पैसों के लिए दोस्त का कत्ल:दोस्त का अपहरण कर मांगी सात लाख की फिरौती, न मिलने पर हत्या करने के बाद शव कुएं में फेंका

बुलंदशहरएक घंटा पहले
मृतक कारोबारी राजेंद्र।
  • नई मंडी चौकी क्षेत्र के इमलिया गांव का मामला
  • पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर भेजा जेल

उत्तर प्रदेश के बुलंदशहर में सनसनीखेज मामला सामने आया है। यहां एक परचून कारोबारी को अगवा करने के बाद उसकी हत्या कर दी गई। हत्या का जुर्म उसी के दो दोस्तों पर है। पुलिस ने दोनों हत्यारोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। कारोबारी ने अपने एक दोस्त को कुछ पैसे उधार दिए थे। लेकिन दोस्त पैसों को लौटाना नहीं चाहता था। इसलिए उसका अपहरण किया और हत्या कर शव कुएं में फेंक दिया। मामले को अपहरकांड में तब्दील करने के लिए सात लाख की फिरौती भी मांगी गई।

यह है पूरा मामला
नई मंडी चौकी क्षेत्र के गांव इमलिया निवासी राजेंद्र की स्याना अड्डा क्षेत्र में परचून की दुकान है। शुक्रवार की दोपहर दो बजे के आसपास राजेंद्र के दोस्त भरत व अंकुश जैन दुकान पर आए और उसे अपने साथ लेकर कहीं चले गए। जिसके बाद राजेंद्र देर रात तक लापता रहा। इसी दौरान राजेंद्र के भाई के पास सात लाख रुपए फिरौती का फोन आया। रुपए न मिलने पर हत्या की धमकी दी गई।

परिवार वालों ने इस बात की जानकारी पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने सर्विलांस की मदद लेते हुए आरोपियों व लापता राजेंद्र की तलाश तेज की। देर रात पुलिस ने राजेंद्र का शव गांव के पास स्थित कुएं से बरामद किया। इसके अलावा शनिवार सुबह उसके हत्यारे भारत व अंकुश जैन को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। पुलिस ने कड़ाई से पूछताछ की तो आरोपियों ने बताया कि, भारत पर राजेंद्र के लाखों रुपए बकाया था। भारत उधार के रुपए देने से बचना चाहता था। जिसकी वजह से उसने अपहरण और हत्या की साजिश रची। साजिश के तहत राजेंद्र का अपहरण किया और फिर हत्या की।

हत्या करने के बाद एक आरोपी परिवार वालों के साथ था

हत्या के बाद परिजनों को भ्रमित करने के लिए राजेंद्र के भाई को फोन कर सात लाख की की फिरौती मांग डाली। पुलिस की मानें तो हत्यारोपी अंकुश जैन परिजनों के साथ घूमता रहा और राजेंद्र की तलाश में जुटा रहा। मगर शक होने पर जैसे ही उसे गिरफ्तार कर सख्ती से पूछताछ की गई तो हो गया राजेंद्र के अपहरण और हत्या कांड का खुलासा हो गया।

