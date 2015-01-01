पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशे में पुलिसकर्मी का हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा:ग्रेटर नोएडा की सोसायटी में दरोगा ने गार्डों से की मारपीट, लहराई पिस्टल, वीडियो वायरल होने पर सस्पेंड

ग्रेटर नोएडा25 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो ग्रेटर नोएडा की है। पुलिसकर्मी ने बुधवार रात यहां एक सोसायटी में जमकर हंगामा किया।
  • बिसरख के पंचशील हाइनिश सोसायटी का मामला

उत्तर प्रदेश के ग्रेटर नोएडा की एक सोसायटी में दरोगा ने बुधवार रात जमकर उत्पात मचाया। आरोप है कि दरोगा शराब के नशे में था। उसने रौब गालिब करते हुए गार्डों के साथ मारपीट की और असलहा लहराया। घटनाक्रम का वीडियो भी सामने आया है। डीसीपी ने बताया कि आरोपी दरोगा को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है।

यह मामला बिसरख थाना क्षेत्र के पंचशील हाइनिश सोसाइटी का है। बुधवार रात शराब के नशे में धुत पुलिसकर्मी ने हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामा किया। पुलिसकर्मी की पहचान एसआई विकास चौहान के रूप में हुई है, जोकि फेस 3 थाना क्षेत्र की पृथला चौकी पर तैनात है।

वायरल वीडियो का सीपी ने लिया संज्ञान

वीडियो के वायरल होते ही पुलिस कमिश्नर ने संज्ञान लेते हुए दोषी पुलिसकर्मी को तत्काल प्रभाव से सस्पेंड कर दिया और विभागीय जांच के आदेश दे दिए हैं। डीसीपी हरीशचंद्र ने बताया कि सोशल मीडिया पर एक सब इंस्पेक्टर का गार्डों से अभद्रता का वीडियो वायरल हुआ है। जिसमें तत्काल कार्रवाई करते हुए आरोपी एसआई को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया।

