पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नोएडा में सेक्स रैकेट का खुलासा:दंपती चला रहे थे गैंग, लड़कियों को ग्राहक के पास भेजने के बाद मारपीट कर लूट लेते थे, 5 गिरफ्तार

नोएडाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस ने सभी आरोपियों को जेल भेजा। - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस ने सभी आरोपियों को जेल भेजा।
  • सेक्टर 54 में खरगोश पार्क से आरोपियों की हुई गिरफ्तारी
  • सोशल मीडिया के जरिए ग्राहकों के पास भेजी जाती थी लड़कियों की फोटो

उत्तर प्रदेश के नोएडा में मंगलवार को थाना सेक्टर 24 पुलिस ने एस्कॉर्ट सर्विस के नाम पर देह व्यापार का खुलासा किया है। इस गैंग के सरगना समेत पांच लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। सरगना एक महिला है, जो अपने पति के साथ मिलकर इस अवैध व्यापार को चलाती थी। लड़कियों को ग्राहकों के पास भेजने के बाद उनके साथ मारपीट कर लूट की घटना को अंजाम दिया जाता था। पुलिस ने सेक्टर-54 में खरगोश पार्क के पास से पूरे गैंग को गिरफ्तार किया है। गिरोह में 4 महिला और एक पुरुष हैं।

दिल्ली की रहने वाली है सरगना

ACP रजनीश वर्मा ने बताया कि असम की रहने वाली 25 साल की रोशनी इस समय दिल्ली में अपने पति दिव्यांश के साथ रहती थी। रोशनी नोएडा समेत पूरे दिल्ली-NCR में मेघा स्कॉट सर्विस चलाती है। रोशनी का नंबर जस्ट डायल और इंटरनेट पर मेघा स्कॉट सर्विस के नाम से नंबर उपलब्ध है। इसलिए रोशनी के पास ग्राहकों के मैसेज और फोन आते हैं। जिसके बाद रोशनी ग्राहकों से चैटिंग करती है। चैटिंग करने के बाद रोशनी ग्राहकों के पास लड़कियों की फोटो भेजती है। रोशनी ग्राहकों को लड़कियों की फोटो भेजने के बाद उनमें से चुनने के लिए बोलती है।

लड़की को खुद ग्राहकों के पास पहुंचाते थे दंपती

ग्राहक फोटो चुनने के बाद एक लडकी की फोटो वापस सोशल मीडिया पर पसंद करके भेजता था। जिसके बाद रोशनी या उसका पति दिव्यांश लड़की को ग्राहक के पास लेकर पहुंचता था। फिर ग्राहक को अपने साथ ले जाकर मारपीट करके सारा सामान लूट लेते थे। इस तरह आरोपी महीने में 30 से 35 हजार रुपए कमा लेते थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरोहित गेमचेंजर और अश्विन ट्रम्प कार्ड साबित हुए, 90+ किमी की रफ्तार से स्पिन करा रहे अक्षर को नहीं खेल पाई इंग्लैंड - क्रिकेट - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें