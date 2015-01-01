पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मेरठ में सर्दी का सितम:पिछले 40 साल में सबसे अधिक ठंडा रहा 17 दिसंबर का दिन, सीजन की सबसे ठंडी रही रात

मेरठ12 मिनट पहले
मैदानी इलाकों में रात में गिर रहा पाला और दिन में चल रही शीत लहर से पारा लुढ़क गया है।
  • पहाड़ों में हो रही बर्फबारी के असर से मैदानी इलाकों में शीतलहर अपना असर दिखा रही है

पहाड़ों में हो रही बर्फबारी और मैदानी इलाकों में चल रही शीत लहर से हाड़कंपा देने वाली ठंड से जनजीवन प्रभावित हो रहा है। गुरूवार को मेरठ में दिन का तापपान 14.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया जो पिछले 40 सालों में 17 दिसंबर को सबसे अधिक ठंडा रहा। रात का न्यूनतम तापमान भी 3.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा, जिस कारण इस सीजन की सबसे अधिक ठंडी रात रही।

मैदानी इलाकों में रात में गिर रहा पाला और दिन में चल रही शीत लहर से पारा लुढ़क गया है। दिन में भी कड़ाके की सर्दी का अहसास बढ़ता जा रहा है। रात में गिर रहे पाले के असर से न्यूनतम तापमान 3.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया जो सामान्य से 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस नीचे था। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार दिन में हवा की गति 6 से 8 किमी प्रति घंटा तक रही।

बर्फबारी की वजह से शीतलहर दिखा रही अपना असर
विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि पहाड़ों में हो रही बर्फबारी के असर से मैदानी इलाकों में शीतलहर अपना असर दिखा रही है। गुरूवार को दिनभर चली तेज सर्द पछुवा हवाओं ने कंपकंपा कर रखा। धूप भी सर्द हवाओं की वजह से बेबस नजर आयी। पाला गिरने से गलन भरी सर्दी पड़ रही है। घर के अंदर भी ठंड से राहत नहीं मिल रही है।

वरिष्ठ मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ एन सुभाष के मुताबिक दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 14.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा जो पिछले 40 सालों में सबसे अधिक ठंडे दिन के रूप में दर्ज हुआ। न्यूनतम 3.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। डॉ एन सुभाष के अनुसार अगले दो दिन तक मेरठ और उसके आसपास के इलाकों में कोल्ड डे कंडीशन बनी रहेगी।

