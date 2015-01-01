पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बुलंदशहर में मर्डर:पड़ोसी चीनी खरीदने के बहाने से दुकान पर आया, दरवाजा खोलते ही मार दी गोली, दुकानदार की मौत

बुलंदशहर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो बुलंदशहर की है। युवक की हत्या के बाद मौके पर जुटी भीड़।
  • सिकंदराबाद कोतवाली क्षेत्र का मामला, पुलिस आरोपी की तलाश में जुटी

उत्तर प्रदेश के बुलंदशहर में गुरुवार तड़के एक परचून दुकानदार युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। मामला पुरानी रंजिश का बताया जा रहा है। आरोप है कि पड़ोसी युवक चीनी खरीदने के बहाने से आया था। जैसे ही दुकानदार ने दरवाजा खोला, वैसे ही गोली मारकर पड़ोसी मौके से फरार हो गया। पुलिस उसकी तलाश में जुटी है।

यह है पूरा मामला

यह पूरा मामला सिकंदराबाद कोतवाली क्षेत्र के मोहल्ला खत्रीवाड़ा की है। यहां रहने वाला रामवीर (32 साल) अपने मकान के अगले हिस्से में परचून की दुकान चलाता था। पिता सोहनपाल का आरोप है कि गुरुवार तड़के करीब पांच बजे पड़ोसी आकाश व एक अन्य चीनी खरीदने के लिए दुकान पर आए। रामवीर ने जैसे ही घर का दरवाजा खोला, उस पर आकाश ने फायर कर दिया। गोली लगने से रामवीर की मौत हो गई। इस घटना की सूचना पुलिस को दी गई।

हत्याकांड के सही कारणों का अभी पता नहीं

सीओ नम्रता श्रीवास्तव फोर्स के साथ मौके पर पहुंचीं। उन्होंने परिवार व पड़ोसियों से पूछताछ की। पुलिस अभी तक हत्या के पीछे के सही कारणों का पता नहीं लगा सकी है। फिलहाल पुलिस ने पंचायतनामा की कार्रवाई के बाद मृतक के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। एसएसपी संतोष कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि जल्द ही आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर इस पूरी घटना का अनावरण किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें