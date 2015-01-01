पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

UP के किसान माने, खुला चिल्ला बॉर्डर:राजनाथ सिंह और किसानों के बीच कृषि आयोग के गठन की बनी सहमति, दिल्ली-नोएडा लिंक रोड पर आवागमन बहाल

नोएडा16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो दिल्ली-नोएडा बॉर्डर की है। यहां किसानों ने धरना खत्म कर दिया है। इसके चलते फोर्स ने बैरिकेड हटा दिए।
  • शनिवार रात राजनाथ सिंह ने UP वेस्ट के किसान नेताओं के साथ बैठक की
  • बीते एक दिसंबर से चिल्ला बार्डर पर डटे थे किसान, फोर्स ने रोड से बैरीकेडिंग हटाई

केंद्र सरकार के नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ दिल्ली-नोएडा बॉर्डर पर चल रहा UP के भारतीय किसान यूनियन (BKU- भानू गुट) ने अपना आंदोलन खत्म कर दिया है। केंद्रीय रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ ने शनिवार की रात किसान संगठनों से बात की। किसानों और सरकार के बीच कृषि आयोग के गठन को लेकर सहमति बनी है। इसके बाद किसान नोएडा के सेक्टर 14A चिल्ला बॉर्डर से हट गए। यहां किसान बीते एक दिसंबर से आंदोलन कर रहे थे।

शनिवार रात दिल्ली में राजनाथ सिंह ने किसान नेताओं से बात की।
शनिवार रात दिल्ली में राजनाथ सिंह ने किसान नेताओं से बात की।

शनिवार रात किसानों के साथ बैठक

दरअसल, चिल्ला बॉर्डर पर बीते 12 दिन से आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों ने शनिवार रात दिल्ली जाकर रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह और कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर के साथ बैठक की थी। दोनों पक्षा के बीच लंबी वार्ता चली। BKU भानू गुट ने मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के समक्ष 18 सूत्रीय मांगे रखी। इन मांगों में न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य या MSP का जिक्र नहीं है। किसानों की सहमति मिलने के बाद देर रात करीब 11 बजे बॉर्डर पर लगे बैरिकेड हटा दिए गए। जिसके बाद दिल्ली जाने के लिए लोगों ने इस रोड का इस्तेमाल किया। अभी तक चिल्ला बॉर्डर बंद होने के कारण लोगों को DND और कालिंदी कुंज होकर जाना पड़ रहा था।

सड़क पूरी तरह से खुली

नोएडा के उप पुलिस आयुक्त (DCP) राजेश एस ने बताया कि किसानों ने प्रदर्शन स्थल को खाली कर दिया गया है। सड़क पूरी तरह से खुल गई है। कुछ प्रदर्शनकारी अभी भी वहां हैं, लेकिन वे भी जल्द इसे खाली कर देंगे।

अंतिम फैसला आज संभव

BKU के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष ठाकुर भानू प्रताप सिंह ने बताया कि केंद्रीय रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के आश्वासन के बाद हम लोगों ने चिल्ला बॉर्डर पर चल रहे धरने को समाप्त करने का निर्णय लिया है। आगे की रणनीति को लेकर निर्णय रविवार की दोपहर लिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को जमीन बंटने का डर, बोले- चोर-लुटेरों, काले कानून बनाने वालों से राज्य को बचाना है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें