ग्रेटर नोएडा में डबल मर्डर:बिजनेसमैन पति-पत्नी के सिर पर पीतल की मूर्ति से हमलाकर हत्या, खुला था फ्लैट का दरवाजा; CCTV खंगाल रही पुलिस

ग्रेटर नोएडा3 मिनट पहले
विनय गुप्ता और नेहा गुप्ता।- फाइल फोटो
  • बिसरख कोतवाली क्षेत्र का मामला
  • मृतक के दो बेटे, एक अमेरिका में तो दूसरा अलग रहता है

दिल्ली से सटे उत्तर प्रदेश के ग्रेटर नोएडा वेस्ट स्थित चेरी सोसाइटी में रहने वाले बिजनेसमैन पति-पत्नी की हत्या कर दी गई। बुधवार दोपहर दोनों के शव फ्लैट के भीतर लहूलुहान अवस्था में मिले। पुलिस ने फॉरेंसिक टीम के साथ डॉग स्क्वॉयड टीम से पड़ताल की। जांच में पाया गया कि दंपति की हत्या फ्लैट में अंदर रखे पीतल की मूर्ति से सिर पर वार किया गया, जिससे दोनों की मौत हुई है। फ्लैट का दरवाजा खुला हुआ था। सोसायटी के सीसीटीवी की छानबीन चल रही है।

सहारनपुर के रहने वाले थे मृतक

दरअसल, ग्रेटर नोएडा में बिसरख कोतवाली क्षेत्र के चेरी काउंटी सोसायटी में रहने वाले विनय गुप्ता और नेहा गुप्ता मूल रूप से सहारनपुर के रहने वाले थे। उनका ज्वैलरी का बिजनेस था। बुधवार दोपहर सोसाइटी के नौवें फ्लोर पर स्थित फ्लैट नंबर 906 में दंपति मृत पाए गए। फ्लैट का दरवाजा खुला था। इसलिए लोगों ने झांककर देखा तो दोनों खून से लथपथ मृत मिले। सोसाइटी वालों ने पुलिस को दी सूचना दी। पुलिस के आला अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंच गए और फिंगरप्रिंट के साथ-साथ डॉग स्क्वायड टीम को भी मौके पर बुला लिया। मृतक के दो बेटे हैं। एक विदेश में रहता है। दूसरा बेटा माता-पिता से अलग रह रहा है। बताया जा रहा है कि परिवार पर दस करोड़ की देनदारी थी।

पुलिस की जांच में सामने आया है कि मंगलवार की रात फ्लैट में बदमाश घुसे और घर में रखी मूर्तियों से दंपती के सिर पर हमला किया। जिससे दोनों की मौत हो गई। हालांकि अभी हत्या का कारण पता नहीं चल सका है। लूटपाट जैसी स्थिति भी घर के भीतर नहीं मिली है।

जल्द गिरफ्तार होंगे हत्यारे

जॉइंट पुलिस कमिश्नर लवकुमार ने बताया कि, सोसाइटी में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे की भी सघनता से जांच की जा रही है। ताकि जानकारी उपलब्ध की जा सके कि हत्यारोपी कौन हैं? बताया जा रहा है कि मृतक के दो बेटे हैं जिनमें से एक बेटा अमेरिका में है जबकि दूसरा नोएडा की एक सोसाइटी में रहता है। जल्द ही आरोपियों को पकड़ा जाएगा।

