ग्रेटर नोएडा में मुठभेड़:पुलिस की गोली से घायल हुआ गोकशी करने वाला बदमाश, दूसरा चकमा देकर फरार

ग्रेटर नोएडा38 मिनट पहले
ग्रेटर नोएडा में पुलिस की गोली से घायल बदमाश।
  • नॉलेज पार्क थाना क्षेत्र में बुधवार तड़के का मामला, गिरफ्तार बदमाश पर छह से अधिक मामले दर्ज

उत्तर प्रदेश के ग्रेटर नोएडा में आए दिन पुलिस की बदमाशों से मुठभेड़ हो रही है। बुधवार तड़के नॉलेज पार्क थाना पुलिस की शारदा गोल चक्कर के पास दो बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई। इस दौरान गोकशी करने वाला एक बदमाश पुलिस की गोली से घायल हो गया। जबकि दूसरा बदमाश चकमा देकर फरार होने में कामयाब हो गया। पुलिस ने घायल बदमाश के कब्जे से एक तमंचा, जिंदा कारतूस और एक चोरी की बाइक बरामद की है।

जमीन पर घायल पड़ा बदमाश।
गोली लगते ही बाइक से गिरा बदमाश
बुधवार तड़के नॉलेज पार्क थाना पुलिस शारदा गोल चक्कर के पास चेकिंग अभियान कर रही थी। उसी दौरान एक बाइक पर दो संदिग्ध बदमाश पुलिस को आते दिखाई दिए। पुलिस ने जब उन्हें रोकने का इशारा किया तो बदमाशों ने रुकने की बजाय पुलिस पर फायरिंग कर दी। जिसमें पुलिस बाल-बाल बच गई। पुलिस टीम ने जवाबी कार्रवाई की। जिसमें 1 गोली सलमान नाम के बदमाश के पैर में लग गई और बाइक से गिर गया। पुलिस ने सलमान को घेरकर पकड़ लिया। वहीं, उसका दूसरा साथी अंधेरे का फायदा उठाकर पुलिस को चकमा देकर फरार हो गया।

मौके पर जुटे पुलिसकर्मी।
मौके पर जुटे पुलिसकर्मी।

गाजियाबाद का रहने वाला पकड़ा गया आरोपी

एडीसीपी विशाल पांडेय ने बताया कि पकड़ा गया आरोपी गाजियाबाद के मसूरी का रहने वाला है और उस पर छह से अधिक गोकशी करने के मामले दर्ज हैं। पुलिस ने घायल बदमाश को इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती करा दिया और फरार बदमाश के पकड़ने के लिए पुलिस काम्बिंग कर रही है।

