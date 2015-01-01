पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:मुजफ्फरनगर में ओवरस्पीड कार गंग नहर में गिरी; दिल्ली की रहने वाली एक युवती की मौत, दो दोस्त लापता

मुजफ्फरनगर34 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो मुजफ्फरनगर की है। यहां सुबह गंग नहर में एक बेकाबू कार पलटकर गिर गई।
  • पुरकाजी थाना क्षेत्र का मामला, कार में सवार थे चार लोग
  • दूसरी युवती को अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया, हालत गंभीर
  • ऋषिकेश से हरिद्वार से होते हुए दिल्ली जा रहे थे चारों

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुजफ्फरनगर में मंगलवार की सुबह एक कार बेकाबू होकर गंगनहर में गिर गई। इससे एक युवती की मौत हो गई। जबकि दूसरी युवती की हालत गंभीर है। वहीं, दो युवक अभी लापता हैं। उनकी तलाश में राहत बचाव कार्य जारी है। कार में दो युवक और दो युवतियां सवार थे। सभी ऋषिकेश से हरिद्वार होते हुए दिल्ली जा रहे थे। पुलिस का कहना है कि चारों संभवत: डॉक्टर हैं। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।

22 साल की युवती की मौत
दिल्ली की रहने वाली 22 साल की आरती, प्रिया अपने दो दोस्तों निखिल और प्रवीण के साथ कार से उत्तराखंड के ऋषिकेश से हरिद्वार होते हुए गंग नहर पटरी के रास्ते से दिल्ली लौट रहे थे। अभी सभी कार से मुजफ्फरनगर के पुरकाजी थाना क्षेत्र में कमेहड़ा गंग नहर पर पहुंची, अचानक कार अनियंत्रित हो गई और गंग नहर में जा गिरी। बताया जा रहा है कि कार की स्पीड काफी अधिक थी। आसपास खेतों में काम कर रहे लोग दौड़े और पुलिस को सूचना दी।

दो युवकों की तलाश जारी

आनन फानन में पुरकाजी पुलिस ने घटना स्थल पर पहुंचकर रेस्क्यू कर दोनों युवतियों को नहर से निकाल लिया। जिसमें आरती की उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई। जबकि दूसरी युवती प्रिया की हालत भी गंभीर बताई जा रही है। पुलिस के मुताबिक कार में सवार दोनों युवक अभी लापता हैं, कार को नहर से बाहर निकाल लिया गया है। दोनों युवकों की तलाश की जा रही है। ये सभी दिल्ली में कहां के रहने वाले हैं, इसकी जानकारी पुलिस जुटा रही है।

