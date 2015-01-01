पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

UP में औद्योगिक संकट:पहले लॉकडाउन ने कमर तोड़ी, अब लगातार बढ़ रहे कच्चे माल के भाव, बंदी के कगार पर हजारों MSME इकाइयां

नोएडाएक घंटा पहले
एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र नाहटा ने बताया कि माल आयातित नहीं होने से यहां उद्योगपतियों को महंगे दामों पर कच्चा माल खरीदना पड़ रहा है।- प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • एमएसएमई इंडस्ट्रियल एसोसिएशन नोएडा ने PM से कच्चे माल के भाव को नियंत्रित करने की मांग उठाई
  • कहा- आगामी एक माह में और बढ़ सकता है कच्चे माल का भाव, इसका असर राजस्व व रोजगार पर पड़ने की संभावना

उत्तर प्रदेश में औद्योगिक इकाइयों पर संकट के बादल अभी छंटे नहीं हैं। पहले लॉकडाउन ने कमर तोड़ी और अब कोरोना काल में आयातित कच्चा माल नहीं आने और भाव बढ़ने से उत्पादन क्षमता को प्रभावित किया है। आर्थिक बोझ के तले दबी हजारों की संख्या में सूक्ष्म, लघु व मध्यम वर्गीय (MSME) औद्योगिक इकाइयां बंद हो चुकी हैं या बंदी की कगार पर हैं। कच्चा माल आयात नहीं होने से घरेलू बाजार में भी कच्चा माल का भाव तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। प्रति किलो कच्चे माल के भाव में 100 रुपए से अधिक का उछाल आया है। इसका असर राजस्व व रोजगार पर पड़ने की संभावना है। ऐसे में एमएसएमई इंडस्ट्रियल एसोसिएशन नोएडा ने प्रधानमंत्री से कच्चे माल के भाव को नियंत्रित करने की मांग उठाई है।

महंगे दामों पर कच्चा माल खरीदना पड़ रहा
एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र नाहटा ने बताया कि माल आयातित नहीं होने से यहां उद्योगपतियों को महंगे दामों पर कच्चा माल खरीदना पड़ रहा है। लेकिन मजबूरी यह है कि वह उत्पाद (तैयार माल) की कीमत नहीं बढ़ा सकते। दरअसल, कच्चे माल का भाव विगत एक महीने में तेजी से बढ़ा है। जबकि आर्डर पहले पुरानी रेट लिस्ट पर ही तय किए गए हैं। ऐसे में डीलरों को पुराने भाव पर ही माल तैयार कर दिया जाएगा।

पुरानी दरों पर कच्चा माल उपलब्ध कराने की मांग

मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग यूनिट के उद्योगपतियों को अपनी ही जेब से अतिरिक्त पैसा लगाकर कच्चा माल खरीदना पड़ रहा है। जिससे बहुत नुकसान हो रहा है। एमएसएमई ने मांग की है कि उद्योगपतियों को पुरानी दरों पर कच्चा माल उपलब्ध कराया जाए। शिपमेंट के लिए कंटेनर उपलब्ध कराए जाए, ताकि माल को समय से आयातित किया जा सके। बाजार को संभाला जाए, अन्यथा मंदी के दौर में उद्योगपतियों के लिए उद्योगों का संचालन कर पाना मुश्किल हो जाएगा।

एक महीने में इतना बढ़ा कच्चा माल का भाव

कच्चा मालपहले (प्रतिकिलो रुपए में)अब (प्रतिकिलो रुपए में)
एल्युमीनियम78136
ब्रास370440
कॉपर470570
ब्रांज570670
जिंक190230
एमएस4857
स्टेलनेस स्टील145160
