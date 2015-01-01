पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मेरठ में पुलिस का एक्शन शुरू:शादी समारोह में एक साथ जुटे थे 50 से अधिक मेहमान; दूल्हा-दुल्हन और मैरिज होम मालिक समेत कई पर FIR दर्ज

नियमों के उल्लंघन पर लालकुर्ती पुलिस ने बैजल भवन को सील कर दिया है।
  • लालकुर्ती व सिविल लाइंस थाना क्षेत्र में दर्ज हुई FIR
  • मैरिज होम को सील किया गया, अब नहीं करेंगे कोई आयोजन

शादी समारोह को लेकर योगी सरकार की ओर से जारी गाइडलाइंस के उल्लंघन पर उत्तर प्रदेश में कार्रवाई शुरू हो गई है। मंगलवार रात मेरठ में कोरोना से बचाव के उपायों का ख्याल न रखने पर दूल्हा-दुल्हन और मैरिज होम के मालिक पर मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। साथ ही मैरिज होम में भविष्य में शादी समारोह करने की अनुमति पर भी रोक लगा दी है। मैरिज होम को सील कर दिया गया है। वहीं, सिविल लाइंस थाना क्षेत्र में भी सगाई कार्यक्रम में मेहमानों की संख्या ज्यादा होने पर FIR दर्ज की गई है।

पुलिस ने वीडियो ग्राफी भी कराई

थाना लालकुर्ती पुलिस को मंगलवार रात सूचना मिली कि बैजल भवन में शादी समारोह चल रहा है, इस समारोह में मेहमान संख्या से अधिक हैं और सरकार की नई गाइडलाइंस का उल्लंघन किया जा रहा है। बाराती एक साथ जमा हैं और आतिशबाजी भी हो रही है। सूचना मिलने के बाद लालकुर्ती पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और वहां की वीडियोग्राफी कराई। पूरे मामले की जानकारी अधिकारियों को दी गई।

दरअसल, बैजल भवन में कसेरूखेड़ा ऊंचा मोहल्ला निवासी वीर सिंह की बेटी की शादी के लिए ग्रास मंडी सदर से बारात आई थी। मेहमानों की संख्या के बारे में बैजल भवन के संचालक से बात की गई, लेकिन वह संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं दे सका। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने बैजल भवन के संचालक, दूल्हा-दुल्हन समेत कई के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया। पुलिस का कहना है कि फिलहाल बैजल भवन को सील किया गया है, किसी अन्य आयोजन की अनुमति अभी नहीं दी जाएगी।

सगाई में शामिल लोग बिना मास्क के थे

इसके अलावा थाना ​सिविल लाइन में भी कोरोना महामारी अधिनियम के तहत एक मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। यहां भी एक सगाई के कार्यक्रम में संख्या से अधिक मेहमान शामिल थे। मौके पर न तो सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन हो रहा था और न ही मास्क का इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा था। SSP अजय साहनी का कहना है कि इस तरह की कार्रवाई अभियान चलाकर रोज की जाएगी।

क्या कहते हैं नियम

कंटेनमेंट जोन के बाहर होने वाले शादी समारोह, सांस्कृतिक, खेल, राजनीतिक कार्यक्रमों व अन्य आयोजनों में महज 100 लोग ही शामिल होंगे। वहीं, 100 लोगों की क्षमता वाले हॉल में एक बार में सिर्फ 50 लोग ही शामिल हो सकेंगे। शादी में बैंड और डीजे लगाने पर बैन रहेगा। बीमार व बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति किसी भी समारोह का हिस्सा नहीं होंगे। हर जगह दो गज की दूरी, मास्क, हैंड-वॉश व सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था करना अनिवार्य होगा। सख्ती से कहा गया है कि यदि नियमों का उल्लंघन हुआ तो FIR दर्ज होगी।

