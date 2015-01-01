पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शामली में फटा सिलेंडर:खाना बनाते समय अचानक तीन गैस सिलेंडर में विस्फोट; धमाके से सहमे पड़ोसी, महिला समेत दो झुलसे, गृहस्थी जलकर राख

शामली40 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो शामली में मोहल्ला कोटला की है। आग पर काबू पाते स्थानीय लोग।
  • जलालाबाद के मोहल्ला कोटला का मामला
  • फायर ब्रिगेड कर्मियों ने पड़ोसियों की मदद से आग पर पाया काबू

उत्तर प्रदेश के शामली में शनिवार सुबह जलालाबाद के मोहल्ला कोटला स्थित एक मकान में खाना बनाते समय अचानक घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर फट गया। जिससे पूरे घर में आग लग गई। इस हादसे में मेहरुनिशा नाम की महिला व पड़ोसी युवक झुलस गया। दोनों को थाना भवन अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। पड़ोसियों की मदद से फायर सर्विस के कर्मियों ने आग पर काबू पा लिया है। लेकिन इस अग्निकांड में पूरी गृहस्थी जलकर राख हो गई।

सिलेंडर में धमाके से सहम गए पड़ोसी

थानाभवन क्षेत्र के जलालाबाद कस्बे के मोहल्ला कोटला निवासी मेहरुनिशा शनिवार सुबह खाना बना रही थी। रसोई में तीन गैस सिलेंडर रखे थे, जबकि चौथ चूल्हे के साथ लगा था। इसी बीच गैस पाइप में लीकेज होने के चलते गैस सिलेंडर ने आग पकड़ ली। तभी सिलेंडर धमाके के साथ फट गया। धमाके से दो सिलेंडर दूर जाकर गिरे और उसमें विस्फोट हो गया। जिसके बाद आग ने धीरे-धीरे पूरे घर को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। वहीं, मेहरुनिशा ने गैस पाइस में लगी आग को बुझाने के प्रयास में लपटों की चपेट में आने से झुलस गई। इसके बाद पूरा परिवार बाहर की तरफ भागा। यह आवास प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत बना है। अभी छत नहीं पड़ी है। हालांकि आसपास के तीन चार मकानों को नुकसान पहुंचा है।

वहीं, पड़ोस के घर में आग लगने की सूचना पर महिला को बचाने पहुंचे एक युवक को भी आग ने अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। जिसके बाद आग में युवक भी झुलस गया। वहीं पड़ोसियों ने आनन-फानन में दोनों को उपचार के लिए हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया है। घर में लगी आग से लाखों रुपए का नुकसान बताया जा रहा है। वही, पड़ोसियों ने बड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। वहीं घटना की सूचना पर पहुंची फायरब्रिगेड ने आग को बुझाया है।

खतरे से बाहर हैं झुलसी महिला व युवक

थाना भवन अस्पताल के डॉक्टर कांति प्रसाद का कहना है कि आग की चपेट में आने से एक महिला व एक युवक झुलस गए हैं। जिनका उपचार किया जा रहा है। हालांकि दोनों खतरे से बाहर हैं।

