  • Muzaffarnagar Footpath Boy Latest News And Updates: 10 Years Old Boy Sleeping With Dog On Footpath In Muzaffarnagar Uttar Pradesh

फुटपाथ पर बचपन:पिता जेल में, मां साथ छोड़ गई; दिन में गुब्बारे बेचकर या चाय दुकान पर काम कर गुजारा करता है 10 साल का अंकित, कुत्ता बना 'साथी'

मुजफ्फरनगर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो मुजफ्फरनगर की है। अंकित की यह फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल है।
  • मुजफ्फरनगर के शिवचौक पर रहता था बच्चा
  • दो साल पहले मां छोड़कर उसे कहीं चली गई

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुजफ्फरनगर जिले की एक फोटो चर्चा में है। फोटो में एक दस साल का बच्चा फुटपाथ पर कुत्ते के साथ सोता हुआ दिखाई दे रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर फोटो वायरल होने पर पुलिस ने बच्चे की जानकारी जुटाई तो हैरान करने वाला मामला सामने आया है। बच्चे का नाम अंकित है। उसके पिता जेल में हैं। मां उसे दो साल पहले छोड़कर कहीं चली गई। अंकित गुब्बारे बेचकर या चाय की दुकानों पर काम कर अपना गुजारा करता है। अब उसका डॉगी 'डैनी' ही उसका एक मात्र सहारा है।

फोटो देखकर हर किसी का पसीजा दिल, पर मां को रहम नहीं आई

हाड़ कंपाने वाली ठंड में अपने डॉगी डैनी को चादर में लपेटे फुटपाथ पर सोते हुए अंकित का फोटो जब सामने आया तो हर किसी का दिल पसीज गया। जिला प्रशासन ने बच्चे की सच्चाई खोजने का बीड़ा उठाया। पुलिस ने सोमवार को बच्चे को ढूंढ़ निकाला। अंकित हर रात शिवचौक के फुटपाथ पर सोता है। वह सुबह उठकर कभी चाय की दुकान पर कप प्लेट साफ करता है तो कभी सर्द रात में गुब्बारे और खिलौने भेज कर अपना और अपने साथी कुत्ते डैनी का पेट भरता है। रात होने पर यह बच्चा फुटपाथ को अपना बिस्तर बना एक चादर में सर्दी से बचने का प्रयास करता है। उसी चादर में अंकित का साथी डैनी भी उसके साथ सो जाता है।

अंकित।
अंकित।

अंकित ने बताया, ''मैं शिवचौक पर रहता हूं। मैं आठ साल का था, तभी मां छोड़कर चली गई। यहीं बड़ा हो गया। यहां कुछ जानने वाले थे खालापार में। वहां एक अम्मा (शीला) के घर कुछ दिन रहा था।''

अंकित का कराया गया एडमिशन, पुलिस ने परवरिश का बीड़ा उठाया

वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक अभिषेक यादव ने बताया कि अंकित के पिता जेल में हैं, जबकि मां का कुछ पता नहीं है। इसके अलावा अंकित कुछ जानकारी नहीं दे सका है। शहर कोतवाली पुलिस ने बच्चे को ठंड से बचने के लिए गर्म कपड़े और जूते देकर बच्चे की परवरिश करने का बीड़ा उठाया है। फिलहाल बच्चे का एक स्कूल में एडमिशन कराने की प्रक्रिया शुरू की गई है। साथ ही पुलिस इस बच्चे की मां व रिश्तेदारों की भी तलाश कर रही है।

