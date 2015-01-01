पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Uttar pradesh
  • 2588 Cases Were Reported During The Last 24 Hours; Government Said Those Coming From Delhi Will Have A Kovid Test

यूपी में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर:पिछले 24 घंटे में 2588 नए मामले आए; सरकार ने कहा- दिल्ली से आने वालों का होगा कोविड टेस्ट

लखनऊ6 मिनट पहले
यूपी में एक दिन में फिर दो हजार से ज्यादा मामले सामने आए हैं और इसी दौरान 35 लोगों की महामारी से मौत हो गई है। -फाइल फोटो।
  • यूपी में एक दिन में 35 लोगों ने महामारी से दम तोड़ा
  • अब तक वायरस से मरने वालों की संख्या 7 हजार के पार

उत्तर प्रदेश में कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण के नए मामलों में फिर से तेजी आने लगी है। पिछले 24 घंटों के दौरान राज्य में 2588 नए केस सामने आए हैं और इसी दौरान 35 कोविड-19 मरीजों की मौत हुई है। चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव अमित मोहन प्रसाद ने रविवार को बताया कि पिछले 24 घंटों के दौरान राज्य में कोविड-19 से 35 और लोगों की मौत होने से प्रदेश में वायरस से मरने वालों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 7559 हो गई है।

उन्होंने बताया कि पिछले 24 घंटों के दौरान राज्य में 2558 नए मरीजों के कोविड-19 से पीड़ित होने की पुष्टि की गई। इस समय प्रदेश में इलाजरत मरीजों की कुल संख्या 23 हजार 806 है, जिनमें से 10 हजार 902 होम आइसोलेशन में हैं जबकि 2356 निजी चिकित्सालयों में अपना इलाज करवा रहे हैं। प्रसाद ने बताया कि बाकी मरीजों का इस समय प्रदेश सरकार की एल-1, एल-2 और एल-3 श्रेणी के चिकित्सालयों में निशुल्क इलाज चल रहा है।

अब तक लगभग पांच लाख मरीज स्वस्थ हुए
अपर मुख्य सचिव ने बताया कि अब तक कुल 495415 संक्रमित ठीक हो चुके हैं, जिसकी वजह से प्रदेश में कोविड-19 मरीजों के ठीक होने की दर 94.04 प्रतिशत है। उन्होंने बताया कि शनिवार को प्रदेश में 1 लाख 75 हजार128 नमूनों की जांच की गई।

इस प्रकार अब तक प्रदेश में कुल 1 करोड़ 79 लाख 85 हजार 811 नमूनों की जांच हो चुकी है। नवंबर के महीने में प्रदेश में जांच किए जा रहे नमूनों में से संक्रमित होने की औसत दर 1.6 प्रतिशत है। अमित मोहन प्रसाद ने बताया कि इस माह में जिन जनपदों में सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमण दर देखी जा रही है, वे गौतम बुद्ध नगर, मेरठ, गाजियाबाद, लखनऊ और वाराणसी हैं।

दिल्ली से सटे शहरों में शादी में 100 लोग हो सकते हैं शामिल

यूपी के मुख्य सचिव आरके तिवारी ने कहा कि लोग इसके अलावा इंफोर्समेंट में भी मास्क लगाने, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखने और सावधानी बरतने को लेकर हम जनजन को जागरूक कर रहे है। शादी समारोह व अन्य सामाजिक कार्यक्रमो में सीमित संख्या पर विचार कर रहे है। अलग -अलग स्थितियों को लेकर इस पर विचार किया जा रहा है। जो पश्चिम के जिले है गौतमबुद्ध नगर, गाजियाबाद में 100 संख्या की जाएंगी। जहां जैसी स्थिति होगी कोरोना संक्रमण रोकने के लिए जो भी आवश्यक उपाय होंगे किये जायेंगे।

