पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Uttar pradesh
  • A Five month old Newborn Found In A Bag In Amethi; Put Together 5 Thousand Cash And Letter, Also Promised To Give Money For Upkeep Every Month

अपनों ने किया बेसहारा:अमेठी में बैग में मिला 5 महीने का बच्चा; साथ रखी चिट्‌ठी में लिखा था- 6-7 महीने पाल लो, हर महीने पैसे दूंगा

अमेठी4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यूपी के अमेठी में एक पिता अपनी परेशानियों से तंग आकर बच्चे को किसी के दरवाजे पर छोड़ दिया।
  • आनंद ओझा के आवास पर एक बैग में पाया गया नवजात
  • रोने की आवाज सुनकर ग्रामीणों ने ली बैग की तलाशी

उत्तर प्रदेश के अमेठी में कोतवाली मुंशीगंज क्षेत्र के त्रिलोकपुर गांव के आनन्द ओझा के आवास पर बैग में 5 महीने का एक बच्चा मिला। बच्चे के रोने की आवाज सुनकर ग्रामीण इकट्ठा हो गए। ग्रामीणों को बैग के पास से पांच हजार रुपए और एक लेटर मिला है़। लेटर में लिखा है कि बच्चे को 5-7 महीने अपने पास रखिए। मैं हर महीने आपको 5 हजार रुपए दूंगा। पुलिस के अनुसार PRV टीम को सूचना मिली थी कि एक बैग में सामान सहित कोई बच्चा छोड़ गया है।

किसी अज्ञात युवक ने सूबेदार का पुरवा की ओर से आकर के त्रिलोकपुर में बच्चे को छोड़ दिया। पुलिस ने लोगों के समक्ष बैग खोला, बैग में बच्चे के लिए ठंडी-गर्मी के कपड़े, जूता, जैकेट, साबुन, विक्स, दवा, 5 हजार रुपए आदि दैनिक जरूरी सामान रखा हुआ था। साथ में रखे भावनात्मक लेटर में पिता ने बच्चे को पालने की अपील की है। उसके पालन-पोषण के एवज में हर महीने 5 हजार रुपए देने की बात की गई है।

6-7 महीने के लिए बच्चे को आपके पास छोड़ रहा हूं

  • पिता ने खत में लिखा है, ''यह मेरा बेटा है, इसे मैं आपके पास 6-7 महीने के लिए छोड़ रहा हूं, हमने आपके बारे में बहुत अच्छा सुना है। इसलिए मैं अपना बच्चा आपके पास रख रहा हूं। 5000 रुपए महीने के हिसाब से मैं आपको पैसा दूंगा। आपसे हाथ जोड़कर विनती है कि कृपया इस बच्चे को संभाल लो मेरी कुछ मजबूरी है। इस बच्चे की मां नहीं है और मेरी फैमिली में इसके लिए खतरा है। इसलिए 6-7 महीने तक आप अपने पास रख लीजिए सब कुछ सही करके मैं आपसे मिलकर अपने बच्चों के लिए जाऊंगा।''
  • पत्र में आगे लिखा गया है, '' मैं बच्चा आपके पास छोड़कर गया यह किसी को मत बताना नहीं तो यह बात सबको पता चल जाएगी। जो मेरे लिए सही नहीं होगा सबको यह बता दीजिएगा। यह बच्चा आपके किसी दोस्त का है जिसकी बीवी हॉस्पिटल में है कोमा में। तब तक आप अपने पास रखिए, मैं आपसे मिलकर भी दे सकता था। लेकिन यह बात मेरे लिए यह बात मेरे तक रहे तभी सही है। क्योंकि मेरा एक ही बच्चा है आपको और पैसा चाहिए तो बता दीजिएगा। मैं और दे दूंगा बस बच्चे को रख लीजिए। इसकी जिम्मेदारी लेने को डरिएगा नहीं। भगवान ना करें अगर कुछ होता है तो फिर मैं आपको ब्लेम नहीं करूंगा। मुझे आप पर पूरा भरोसा है बच्चा पंडित के घर का है।''
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबीते 100 साल में यहां जो रिपब्लिकन जीता, वही व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचा; इस बार ट्रम्प जीते - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें