पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बलिया में हर्ष फायरिंग:बर्थ-डे पार्टी के दौरान चली गोली; भोजपुरी गायक व अभिनेता गोलू राजा के दाहिने हाथ में लगी गोली, बीएचयू में भर्ती

वाराणसी14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यूपी के बलिया जिले के गड़वार थाना क्षेत्र में एक जन्मदिन समारोह के दौरान हर्ष फायरिंग में भोजपुरी गायक गोलू राजा को गोली लग गई। गोली उनकी बांह में लगी है जिसके बाद उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
  • जिले के गड़वार थाने के महकारपुर में हुई घटना
  • जन्मदिन पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में चली गोली

उत्तर प्रदेश के बलिया जिला एक बार फिर सुर्खियों में है। कुछ दिन पहले हुए गोलीकांड के बाद एक बार फिर बर्थ- डे पार्टी के दौरान फायरिंग का मामला सामने आया है। जिले के गड़वार थाना क्षेत्र के महाकरपुर गांव में बर्थ-डे पार्टी के जश्न में जमकर फायरिंग हुई। इसी दौरान चली एक गोली मंच पर कार्यक्रम प्रस्तुत कर रहे भोजपुरी लोकगायक व अभिनेता गोलू राजा के दाहिने हाथ मे लग गयी। लोग उन्हें लेकर इलाज के लिए पहले मऊ और फिर बक्सर (बिहार) चले गए। लेकिन बाद उन्हें इलाज के लिए बीएचयू भेज दिया गया।

हालांकि गोलू को खतरे से बाहर बताया जा रहा है। घटना के बाद मौके पर अफरातफरी मच गयी। फिलहाल कोई मुकदमा दर्ज नहीं हुआ है। बताया जाता है कि गांव में भाजपा के एक नेता के बेटे का जन्मदिन था। खाने-पीने के दौर के साथ रंगारंग सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम भी शुरू हुआ। इसमें लोक गायक गोलू राजा व गायिका निशा उपाध्याय गीत प्रस्तुत कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग शुरू हो गयी। एक गोली गायक गोलू राजा की बांह में लगी। वे मंच से कूदकर नीचे भागे। मौके पर अफरातफरी मच गई। अन्य कलाकार सुरक्षित बच गए।

इस बाबत गड़वार थानाध्यक्ष अनिल चंद तिवारी ने बताया कि एक जन्मदिन पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में हुई फायरिंग में किसी गायक को गोली लगने की सूचना है। गायक से सम्पर्क करने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन सम्पर्क नहीं हो पाया है। जांच की जा रही है। दोषी पर कड़ी कार्रवाई होगी।

बिहार के सिगरहटा गांव के रहने वाले हैं
करीब 22 वर्षीय गोलू राजा बिहार के नवाडीह थाना क्षेत्र के सिगरहटा गांव के रहने वाले हैं। उपचार बक्सर के एक निजी अस्पताल में चल रहा है। साथ में मौजूद गोलू के भांजा सत्यजीत ने बताया कि गोली अभी शरीर में ही हैंम एक्स-रे हुआ है। रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ऑपरेशन आदि की प्रक्रिया होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस विधायक के चचेरे भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, धर्म बदलवाना चाहता था - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें