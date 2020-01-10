पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यूपी में कास्ट पॉलिटिक्स:सपा ने परशुराम मंदिर बनाने के लिए गठित किया चेतना पीठ ट्रस्ट; पूर्व मंत्री अभिषेक बोले- मायवती 4 बार सीएम रहीं, तब क्यों नहीं बनाया मंदिर

जालौन42 मिनट पहले
आज अभिषेक मिश्रा जालौन के एक कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे थे।
  • पूर्व मंत्री व राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता अभिषेक मिश्रा ने जालौन में दिया बयान
  • बोले- योगी सरकार में ब्राह्मणों को बनाया जा रहा निशाना

उत्तर प्रदेश में कास्ट पॉलीटिक्स हावी है। खासकर 16% ब्राह्मणों को अपने पाले में लाने के लिए सपा हो या कांग्रेस कोई कोर कसर नहीं छोड़ना चाहती है। आम आदमी पार्टी तो यूपी में जातिगत सर्वे भी करा चुकी है। जिस पर सांसद संजय सिंह पर राजद्रोह का केस भी दर्ज है। मंगलवार को सपा के पूर्व मंत्री व राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता अभिषेक मिश्रा ने उरई में कहा कि, सपा प्रदेश के 75 जिलों में भगवान परशुराम का भव्य मंदिर बनवाएगी। इसके लिए चेतना पीठ के नाम से ट्रस्ट बन गया है।

इस सरकार में हर जाति व वर्ग परेशान

पूर्व मंत्री अभिषेक ने योगी सरकार पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि, पूरे प्रदेश में ब्राह्मणों के साथ-साथ अन्य जातियों पर अन्याय हो रहा है। इनके सांसद-विधायक टीवी पर बैठकर ब्राह्मणों को जूते मारने की बात कहते है, वहीं इस सरकार में युवा वर्ग, किसान परेशान है। जो लोग सरकारी नौकरी कर रहे उनको सरकार ने 3 माह से वेतन नहीं दिया है और जिनको वेतन दे रही है, उनका केवल 40% ही दिया जा रहा है। इसे समाजवादी पार्टी कभी भी बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगी और इसके लिए लगातार संघर्ष करती रहेगी।

चार बार मुख्यमंत्री रहीं मायावती तब क्यों नहीं बनवाया मंदिर

उन्होंने मायावती पर भी हमला बोला। कहा कि मायावती चार बार यूपी में मुख्यमंत्री रह चुकी हैं, तीन बार उन्होंने भाजपा के साथ सरकार बनाई, जबकि एक बार ब्राह्मणों के सहयोग से सरकार बनाई थी, लेकिन उन्होंने भगवान परशुराम का एक भी मंदिर नहीं बनाया और जब वह कह रही हैं कि सरकार आते ही वह मंदिर बनाएगी, लेकिन सपा सरकार में न होते हुए भी अभी से ही मंदिर का निर्माण कराने लगी है। उन्होंने कहा कि सपा सरकार बनते ही हर वर्ग का विशेष ध्यान रखा जाएगा,

बैक डोर से कंपनियों को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए लाया गया कृषि बिल

अभिषेक मिश्रा ने कहा कि प्रदेश में भाजपा सरकार द्वारा 5 साल संविदा का कानून लागू करने की योजना थी, जैसा कि वह गुजरात में इसे लागू कर चुकी थी। लेकिन हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर वहां पर वापस लेना पड़ा और जब यहां युवाओं ने आवाज उठाई तो सरकार को बैकफुट पर आना पड़ा। वहीं, किसानों के साथ भाजपा सरकार ने अंग्रेजों से काले कानून के तहत कृषि बिल लाया है। जिसमें बैक डोर से कंपनियों को ले जाकर किसानों की कमर को तोड़ना है। सपा सरकार आते ही यूपी में किसानों के हित को ध्यान में रखते हुए उनके लिए अलग कानून लाया जाएगा, जिससे किसानों को सही एमएसपी मिल सके।

