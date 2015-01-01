पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Uttar pradesh
  • According To The Name, Maulana Kalve Sadiq Was The Owner Of The Personality, If His Move, The Ayodhya Temple mosque Dispute Would Have Been Resolved In 1990.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

यादों में कल्वे सादिक:नाम के मुताबिक शख्सियत के मालिक थे मौलाना कल्वे सादिक, उनकी चलती तो 1990 में हल हो गया होता मंदिर-मस्जिद विवाद

लखनऊ4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इस्लामी स्कॉलर, शिक्षाविद, शिया धर्मगुरु और मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के उपाध्यक्ष मौलाना डॉ कल्बे सादिक का लंबी बीमारी के बाद लखनऊ के एरा मेडिकल कॉलेज में निधन हो गया। वह 81 साल के थे।
  • जफरयाब जिलानी बोले मौलाना कल्वे सादिक साहब हिंदुओं को सौंपना चाहते थे जमीन
  • गुजरात दंगों से भी सौहार्द का पैग़ाम लेकर आये थे डा. मौलाना कल्बे सादिक़ साहब

इंसान की जिंदगी पर उसके नाम का बड़ा असर होता है। उर्दू के 2 शब्द हैं क्लव व सादिक। क्लव का मतलब होता है दिल व सादिक का मतलब होता है भरोसेमंद। इस तरह से कल्वे सादिक का अर्थ हुआ दिल से भरोसा करने योग्य। इन दो लफ़्ज़ों का मौलाना (डॉ) कल्वे सादिक के व्यक्तित्व पर पूरा असर था। यही वजह है कि मौलाना कल्बे सादिक भारत के ही नहीं बल्कि पूरे विश्व के मुसलमानों के चहेते बने। मौलाना कल्वे सादिक स्पष्ट और बेबाक बयान के लिए हमेशा जाने जाते थे।

वे चांद देखकर रमजान ईद की घोषणा करने वाले मौलानाओं को खरी-खोटी सुनाते थे और खगोल शास्त्र (एस्ट्रोनॉमी) के जरिए चांद निकलने से पहले ही चांद निकलने की तिथि की घोषणा कर देते थे। मौलाना कल्बे सादिक राम मंदिर, मदरसों, CAA और NRC पर बेबाक राय रखते थे। ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल ला बोर्ड के उपाध्यक्ष पद पर होते हुए भी वह बाबरी मस्जिद को लेकर उसके खिलाफ रहे। मौलाना कल्बे सादिक के जीवन से जुड़े संस्मरण के लिए दैनिक भास्कर में ही धर्म गुरुओं से बात की।

कल्वे सादिक साहब, हिंदुओं को सौंपना चाहते थे जमीन
वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता और ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल ला बोर्ड के सचिव जफरयाब जिलानी बताते हैं कि यह बात 1990 की है। प्रदेश में मुलायम सिंह यादव की सरकार थी और ‌विश्व हिंदू परिषद के आह्वान पर अयोध्या में कथित हजारों कारसेवक विवादित ढांचे की ओर बढ़ रहे थे तब सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने गोली चला दी। कई कारसेवक मारे गए, इसके बाद देश के कई शहरों में हिंसा भड़क गई थी। शहरों में कर्फ्यू लगा था, इसी बीच एक दिन कल्बे सादिक अचानक मेरे पास पहुंच गए।

उन्होंने कहा कि क्यों न जमीन हिंदुओं को सौंपकर अमन-चैन और भाईचारा बचा लिया जाए। हालांकि उनकी इच्छा उस समय पूरी नहीं हो पाई, लेकिन उनकी ये पहल बताने को पर्याप्त है कि वह कितने दूरदर्शी थे। जफरयाब जिलानी बताते हैं कि मौलाना साहब उस समय तक मुस्लिम पर्सनल ला बोर्ड के उपाध्यक्ष बन चुके थे। उन्होंने कहा कि सिर्फ शहर ही नहीं देश जल रहा है। मस्जिद की जमीन हिंदुओं को दे दी जाए इससे ना सिर्फ अच्छा संदेश जाएगा। बल्कि पूरे देश का माहौल बेहतर रहेगा। मौलाना साहब उनके पास आए थे, तो कर्फ्यू लगा हुआ था। उन्होंने आते ही सवाल किया जो हालात है, उसमें मुसलमान की सुरक्षा की क्या व्यवस्था है? इसीलिए कोई ऐसा रास्ता निकाला जाए।

शिया-सुन्नी के विवाद का हल वही करवाते थे
ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के सदस्य मौलाना खालिद रशीद फरंगी महली कहते हैं कि मौलाना कल्बे सादिक साहब शिया और सुन्नी दोनों के चहेते थे। लखनऊ ही नहीं वह भारत के कई शहरों में शिया सुन्नी के बीच होने वाले विवाद को वह सुलझाते रहे। मौलाना कल्बे सादिक़ न सिर्फ़ शिया-सुन्नी एकता के लिए लखनऊ में मशहूर थे बल्कि हिन्दू-मुस्लिम एकता के लिए भी हमेशा कोशिश करते थे। वे मंगलवार को कई बार भंडारे का आयोजन भी करते थे।

गुजरात दंगों से भी सौहार्द का पैगाम लेकर आये थे डॉक्टर कल्बे सादिक
ये बात कम ही लोग जानते हैं कि गुजरात दंगों के बाद भी कल्बे सादिक साम्प्रदायिक सौहार्द, भाईचारे और मोहब्बत का पैगाम लेकर लखनऊ वापस आए थे। गोधरा ट्रेन कांड के बाद गुजरात दंगे शुरू हो चुके थे। इन दंगों की नफरत देश के कोने-कोने मे फैल रही थी। उस वक्त डॉक्टर कल्बे सादिक गुजरात दंगों से सुरक्षित निकलकर लखनऊ आये थे।

वह बताते हैं कि, और उन्होंने गुजरात में हिन्दू-मुसलमान के बीच नफरत की हिंसा की आग में भी दोनों धर्मों के बीच मोहब्बत और सौहार्द की मिसाल ढूंढ कर मुझसे इसकी दलील पेश की थी। मुझे याद है करीब सत्तरह वर्ष पहले मैं एक राष्ट्रीय अख़बार के ब्यूरो कार्यालय में काम कर रहा था। वहां मेरे सीनियर पत्रकार मरहूम मनोज श्रीवास्तव (जिनका अब स्वर्गवास हो चुका है) ने मुझसे कहा कि डा कल्बे सादिक गुजरात से लखनऊ वापस आये हैं, उनसे बात कर लो।

दंगों के दौरान हिन्दू भाई ने सादिक को एयरपोर्ट छोड़ा था

मैंने डाक्टर सादिक को उनके लखनऊ स्थित आवास पर लैंडलाइन फोन के ज़रिए बात की तो उन्होंने बताया कि वो एक मजलिस पढ़ने गुजरात गये थे। वहां दंगों की शुरुआत हो चुकी थी. लेकिन उन्हें ये अंदाजा नहीं था कि इतना जबरदस्त फसाद और नरसंहार हो जायेगा। इस दौरान गुजरात के तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी सरकार के श्रम मंत्री उनके पास बहुत हड़बड़ाहट मे आये और बोले डाक्टर साहब मैं आपको एयरपोर्ट छोड़ने जाऊंगा।

पत्रकार नावेद बताते हैं कि,मौलाना कल्बे सादिक साहब ने मुझे बताया कि उस हिंदू भाई (मोदी की गुजरात सरकार के श्रम मंत्री) ने मुझे गुजरात से सुरक्षित लखनऊ पंहुचाने के लिए एयरपोर्ट तक छोड़ा। और मैं ख़ैरियत से सही सलामत गुजरात से लखनऊ वापिस हुआ। तमाम खूबियों वाले, मोहब्बत का पैग़ाम देने वाले, इल्म की रौशनी फैलाने वाले, इत्तेहाद के पैरोकार, आतंकवाद के खिलाफ लड़ने वाले मौलाना सादिक़ वक्त के बहुत पाबंद रहे है। उन्हें मालूम होना चाहिए है कि इस वक्त विश्व बिरादरी को उनकी सख्त जरूरत है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजदयू ने आखिरी वक्त पर व्हिप जारी कर तेजस्वी का खेल बिगाड़ा, भाजपा को पहली बार स्पीकर की कुर्सी मिली - बिहार - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें