पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Uttar pradesh
  • After The Assurances Of MP Kaushal Kishore, The Dead Body Was Ready For Burial, Family Members Will Get One Million Rupees Compensation

मोहनलालगंज में ठेकेदार की हत्या:सांसद कौशल किशोर के आश्वासन के बाद अंतिम संस्कार को तैयार हुए परिजन, दस लाख रुपए मुआवजा मिलेगा

लखनऊ41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यूपी की राजधानी लखनऊ में ठेकेदार की हत्या के मामले में सांसद ने परिजनों को दस लाख रुपए मुआवजा देने का आश्वासन दिया तब जाकर परिजन माने।
  • डीसीपी साउथ ने कहा एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार किया गया है
  • परिजनों को दस लाख रुपए मुआवजे के बाद माने ग्रामीण

उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी के मोहनलाल गंज कोतवाली क्षेत्र में ठेकेदार की हत्या के मामले में मृतक के परिजन और स्थानीय लोग 24 घंटे के बाद शव दफनाने के लिए मान गए। सांसद कौशल किशोर को बुलाए जाने की मांग पर पहुंचे सांसद ने मुलाकात की। सांसद के आश्वासन बाद मृतक को 10 लाख रुपये परिजनों मुआवजे दिए जाने के बाद मान गए।

सांसद ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई करने का आश्वासन दिया। वहीं डीसीपी साउथ का कहना है कि मनोज कुमार यादव आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी हो गई है एक अन्य आरोपी की तलाश पुलिस कर रही है। सांसद कौशल किशोर ने बताया कि, मुझे पीड़ित परिजनों ने मांग पत्र सौंपा जिसमें मुआवजा दिलाए जाने सहित पुलिस सुरक्षा,बच्चो की पढ़ाई का खर्च उठाए जाने का आश्वासन दिया।

क्या था पूरा मामला
बीते मंगलवार सुबह दाउद नगर से क्षेत्र पंचायत सदस्य 35 वर्षीय विजय प्रताप रावत को उसके साझेदार मनोज यादव ने एसयूवी से कुचलकर मार डाला था। वारदात के बाद भागने के दौरान मनोज की एसयूवी खंभे से टकराकर पलट गई। इसमें घायल मनोज को पीछे से आए उसके साथ लल्लू यादव कार से बाहर निकालकर ले भागा। उसे उपचार के लिए अवध अस्पताल में भर्ती करा दिया, जिसे बाद में पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। मनोज के हाथ में फ्रैक्चर हो गया है।

विजय की पत्नी रेखा की तरफ से मनोज के खिलाफ हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। डीसीपी दक्षिणी रईस अख्तर ने बताया कि मनोज व विजय पूरन पुर गांव के रहने वाले थे। मनोज सपा के अधिवक्ता संघ का जिला उपाध्यक्ष है और वह विजय के साथ साझेदारी में जमीन की खरीद-फरोख्त का काम करता था। मगर 3-4 महीने से एक जमीन के सौदे में मिली रकम के लेन-देन को लेकर दोनों में विवाद चल रहा था। इसके अलावा मनोज के विजय के परिवार की एक महिला से भी संबंध थे, इससे दोनों के संबंध तनावपूर्ण हो गए थे।

रंजिश में मनोज ने विजय की रची थी हत्या
इसी रंजिश में मनोज ने विजय को रास्ते से हटाने की साजिश रची। मंगलवार सुबह करीब छह बजे विजय टहलने निकला था, तभी गांव से 200 मीटर आगे मनोज ने उसे अपनी एसयूवी से जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। विजय हवा में उछला और सड़क पर जा गिरा। मनोज उसे एसयूवी से कुचलता हुआ भाग निकला। हालांकि कुछ दूरी पर कार अनियंत्रित हो गई और एक खंभे से टकराकर पलट गई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबीते 100 साल में यहां जो रिपब्लिकन जीता, वही व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचा; इस बार ट्रम्प जीते - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें