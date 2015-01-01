पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मुआवजे की लड़ाई:अयोध्या के किसानों ने अखिलेश यादव से मांगा साथ, जनेऊ की सौगंध खाकर बोले- हम ब्राह्मण चुनाव में सपा को करेंगे वोट

लखनऊ20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो लखनऊ सपा कार्यालय की है। अखिलेश यादव ने किसान मुद्दों को लेकर योगी सरकार पर निशाना साधा है।
  • अयोध्या में कम मुआवजा मिलने से आंदाेलित चल रहे 20 गांव के किसान परिवार
  • पूर्व राज्यमंत्री पवन पांडेय ने किसानों की अखिलेश यादव से कराई मुलाकात

अयोध्या में भगवान राम की विशाल मूर्ति, सड़क व एयरपोर्ट के लिए प्रशासन जमीन अधिग्रहण कर रही है। उधर, अधिग्रहण को लेकर किसान आंदोलित है। किसानों का आरोप है कि योगी सरकार उन्हें बाजार रेट से कम मुआवजा दे रही है। इसी सिलसिले में गुरुवार को अयोध्या के धरमपुर, कुटिया, गाजा जैसे करीब 20 गांवों के किसान प्रतिनिधियों ने समाजवादी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष व पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव से मुलाकात की। किसानों ने उचित मुआवजे की लड़ाई में सपा का सहयोग मांगा।

इस मौके पर अखिलेश ने कहा कि ये सरकार किसानों की मदद के लिए नहीं है। हम सब खुशहाली चाहते हैं। हमने किसानों को सपा सरकार में उचित मुआवजा दिलाया। अयोध्या के किसान पूर्व राज्यमंत्री पवन पांडेय की अगुवाई में अखिलेश यादव के पास पहुंचे थे। सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने किसानों को आश्वस्त करते हुए कहा कि इस बारे में वे सरकार के सामने बात रखेंगे।

जनेऊ की सौगंध खाकर कहा- हम ब्राह्मण करेंगे सपा का समर्थन
सपा अध्यक्ष से मिलने पंहुचे राम लौट तिवारी ने जनेऊ की सौगंध लेकर उन्हें आश्वस्त किया कि आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव में उनके साथ सभी ब्राह्मण समुदाय उनकी पार्टी का समर्थन करेंगे। आरोप भी लगाया कि अयोध्या जिला प्रशासन ने सभी प्रभावित परिवारों को परेशान कर रखा है और उनसे जमीन सरकार को देने के लिए जोर जबरदस्ती की जा रही है। सपा मुखिया ने कहा कि सरकार को किसानों की जमीनों के बदलें 6 गुणा मुआवजा देना चाहिए। सपा सरकार मे एक्सप्रेस वे के निर्माण में किसानों ने खुशी से अपनी जमीनें दी थी। कारण ये रहा कि हमने किसानों की सभी मांगे मानी थी। आखिर जो व्यक्ति पीढ़ियों से वहां रह रहा है। उसके साथ भेदभाव और ज्यादती क्यों की जा रही है?

2022 के चुनाव में हर सीट पर जाएंगे अखिलेश
सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने मल्हनी सीट से चुने गए लकी यादव को उनकी जीत पर बधाई दी और कहा कि 2022 के विधानसभा चुनाव में वे खुद सभी सीटों का दौरा करेंगे। सपा अपने विकास के एजेंडे से पीछे नहीं हटेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंउदयपुर में रजवाड़ी थीम पर हुई शादी, ट्रेडिशनल ज्वेलरी में दिखीं कंगना - राजस्थान - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें