दर्दनाक हादसा:प्रयागराज में पेड़ से टकराने के बाद कार में लगी आग, ठेकेदार समेत तीन लोग जिंदा जले, शादी समारोह से लौट रहे थे सभी

प्रयागराज20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो प्रयागराज की है। आग लगने से कार जलकर राख हो गई। इसमें सवार लोगों को बाहर निकलने का मौका तक नहीं मिला।
  • औद्योगिक क्षेत्र के महुआरी गांव के रहने वाले थे दो लोग, तीसरे की शिनाख्त नहीं
  • शादी के कार्यक्रम में मंगलवार को गए थे कोरांव, लौटते समय यमुनापार में हुआ हादसा

उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रयागराज में बुधवार तड़के बबूल के पेड़ से टकराने के बाद कार में आग लग गई। इसमें सवार तीन लोगों को निकलने का मौका तक नहीं मिला और उनकी झुलसकर मौत हो गई। यह हादसा यमुनापार में कोरांव थाना क्षेत्र के जवनियां नहर के समीप हुआ। कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया। कार में सवार लोगों के कंकाल बरामद हुए हैं। कार के चेचिस नंबर के जरिए पुलिस ने गाड़ी मालिक व उसके ड्राइवर की शिनाख्त की, जबकि इस हादसे में मृत तीसरे व्यक्ति की अभी तक शिनाख्त नहीं हो पाई है। सभी एक शादी समारोह से अपने घर लौट रहे थे।

मौके पर जुटी पुलिस और आसपास के लोग।
मौके पर जुटी पुलिस और आसपास के लोग।

लॉकडाउन में लखनऊ से लौटा था ठेकेदार

औद्योगिक क्षेत्र के महुआरी गांव निवासी अनिल सिंह (32) ठेकेदारी का काम करता था। करीब 4 साल पहले उसने मिर्जापुर के जिगना निवासी नन्हे सिंह की बेटी सुमन सिंह से प्रेम विवाह किया था। अनिल और सुमन के दो बच्चे हैं। सुमन सिंह के पिता नन्हे सिंह पुलिस विभाग में दीवान के पद से रिटायर्ड हैं और पूरा परिवार लखनऊ में रहता है। अनिल सिंह भी लॉक डाउन से पहले ससुराल में ही रह कर ठेकेदारी करता था। लॉकडाउन के बाद वह गांव आ गया था और यही पर अपना काम धंधा कर रहा था।

हाथ में फ्रैक्चर होने के चलते पिंटू चला रहा था कार

घरवालों के मुताबिक उसका एक्सीडेंट हो गया था, जिससे उसका एक हाथ फैक्चर हो गया था। प्लास्टर चढ़ा हुआ था। मंगलवार को कोरांव इलाके में उसके रिश्तेदार के यहां शादी थी। इसलिए वह गांव के ही पिंटू भारतीय (25 साल) को बतौर कार चालक व एक अन्य साथी को लेकर शाम को शादी के कार्यक्रम में गया था। भोर में लौटते समय कोरांव थाना क्षेत्र के जवनियां नहर के समीप वैगनआर कार सड़क के किनारे बबूल के पेड़ से टकरा गई और कार में आग लग गई। जब तक ग्रामीणों को पता चला तब तक का कार पूरी तरह से जल चुकी थी।

बड़ी मुश्किल से हुई कार की पहचान।
बड़ी मुश्किल से हुई कार की पहचान।

कार के चेचिस और इंजन नंबर से हुई पहचान
सूचना पर इंस्पेक्टर कोरांव चंद्रभान सिंह फोर्स के साथ पहुंचे और सुलग रही कार पर पानी डालकर आग बुझाई। उसके बाद अंदर तलाशी ली गई तो जानकारी हुई कि कार में आगे ड्राइवर सीट पर एक व्यक्ति बैठा था। उसके बगल में दूसरा व्यक्ति बैठा था, जबकि तीसरा व्यक्ति पीछे बैठा हुआ था। गाड़ी की नंबर प्लेट और पहचान भी जल गई थी। बड़ी मुश्किल से चेचिस और इंजन नंबर के जरिए गाड़ी के मालिक अनिल सिंह का पता लगाया गया तो जानकारी हुई कि कार में अनिल सिंह कार चालक पिंटू भारतीय और एक अन्य व्यक्ति सवार था। तीसरा व्यक्ति कौन है? इसकी जानकारी अभी तक पुलिस को नहीं हो पाई है। मौके पर एसपी यमुनापार चक्रेश मिश्रा ने परिजनों के आने के बाद तीनों शवों के बचे हिस्से को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा है।

