पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अमेठी में हादसा:पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस वे निर्माण में लगे डंपर ने दूधवाले को मारी टक्कर; मौके पर हुई मौत, गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने साइट आफिस और लैब में लगाई आग

अमेठी6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यूपी के अमेठी में गुरुवार सुबह एक डंपर ने दूधवाले को टक्कर मार दी जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई।
  • मृतक के परिवार को प्रशासन और कंपनी की तरफ से मिलेगा मुआवजा
  • पूरा मामला सुबह 8 बजे के आसपास का है, डीएम ने परिजनों को समझाया

उत्तर प्रदेश के अमेठी जिले में लखनऊ पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेसवे के निर्माण कार्य में लगे मिक्सर मशीन गाड़ी से कुचलकर गुरुवार को एक बुजुर्ग दूधिये की मौत हो गई। गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने एक्सप्रेसवे के केमिकल प्लांट में आग लगा दिया। सूचना पाकर मौके पर फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम ने काफी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। बता दें कि तकरीबन साल भर पहले यूपी सीएम और कुछ माह पूर्व मुख्य सचिव ने इस स्थान का निरीक्षण किया था।

जानकारी के अनुसार, मामला जिले के शुक्ला बाजार थाना क्षेत्र के भटमऊ गांव का है़। ग्रामीण द्वारिका नाथ शुक्ला ने बताया कि दूधिया शिव बरन दूध देने जा रहा था। एकाएक डंपर ने टक्कर मार दिया और उसकी मौत हो गई। उसके छोटे-छोटे बच्चे हैं, तीन लड़कियां हैं उनकी शादी ब्याह कैसे होगा। डंपर वाले तेजी में गाड़ी दौड़ाते हैं सिक्योरिटी का भी कहना नहीं मानते।

मृतक के परिवार को प्रशासन और कंपनी की तरफ से मिलेगा मुआवजा

डीएम अरुण कुमार ने बताया घटना सुबह 8:15 के आसपास की है। यहां एक डंपर था जिसके पीछे से व्यक्ति को टक्कर लग गई और घटना स्थल पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। उसके बाद गांव वाले आए और जिस संस्था द्वारा पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेसवे का काम किया जा रहा है। उसके साइड आफिस और लैब में आग लगा दी गई।

जैसे ही सूचना मिली तत्काल पुलिस पहुंची, सभी मजिस्ट्रेट और फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी पहुंची आग को बुझा दिया गया। स्थित को भी कंट्रोल कर लिया गया है़। डीएम ने बताया कि मृतक के परिवार को प्रशासन और कंपनी की तरफ से मुआवजे की धनराशि की घोषणा किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक हफ्ते बाद नए केस फिर 50 हजार से ज्यादा, दो हफ्ते बाद मौत का आंकड़ा 700 के पार - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें