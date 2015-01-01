पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Uttar pradesh
  • Asaduddin Owaisi In Lucknow; AIMIM Party President Meets Om Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

केजरी के बाद ओवैसी की योगी के गढ़ में एंट्री:AIMIM अध्यक्ष ने BJP के सहयोगी रहे ओम प्रकाश राजभर से की मुलाकात; छोटे दलों के साथ सियासी पिच पर उतरने की तैयारी

लखनऊएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो लखनऊ की है। बुधवार को असदुद्दीन ओवैसी और ओम प्रकाश राजभर ने ने एक दूसरे से मुलाकात की।
  • 2022 विधानसभा के चुनाव को लेकर चल रही है दोनों नेताओं के बीच बातचीत
  • जिला पंचायत की चुनाव में उतरेगी सुभासपा, पूर्व में योगी सरकार में कैबिनेट मंत्री रहे ओम प्रकाश

UP में 2022 का विधान सभा चुनाव दिलचस्प होने वाला है। कल ही आम आदमी पार्टी के संयोजक और दिल्ली मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ने का ऐलान कर UP की राजनीति में एंट्री मारी है। इसके 24 घंटे के बाद ही AIMIM (ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन) अध्यक्ष असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने लखनऊ पहुंचकर एक होटल में सुहेलदेव भारतीय समाज पार्टी अध्यक्ष व पूर्व में योगी सरकार के सहयोगी रहे ओम प्रकाश राजभर से मुलाकात की है। इसके अलावा ओवैसी प्रगतिशील समाजवादी पार्टी लोहिया के अध्यक्ष शिवपाल यादव से भी मिल सकते हैं। यह माना जा रहा है कि ओवैसी का यह दौरा UP की राजनीति को नया मोड़ दे सकता है।

ओवैसी ने सालल 2017 के चुनाव में यूपी में 34 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ा था। लेकिन एक भी सीट पर सफलता नहीं मिली थी।
ओवैसी ने सालल 2017 के चुनाव में यूपी में 34 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ा था। लेकिन एक भी सीट पर सफलता नहीं मिली थी।

8 दलों से बना है भागीदारी संकल्प मोर्चा का संयुक्त संगठन, जो साथ मिलकर लड़ेंगे
सुहेलदेव समाज पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश राजभर ने बताया कि उत्तर प्रदेश के 2022 चुनाव में हमारा 8 दिनों का भागीदारी संकल्प मोर्चा है। जिसमें हम संयुक्त मोर्चे के साथ मिलकर उत्तर प्रदेश का चुनाव लड़ेंगे इसी मोर्चे में ओवैसी भी शामिल हुए हैं। भागीदारी संकल्प मोर्चे में राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जन अधिकार पार्टी के बाबू सिंह कुशवाहा, राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अपना दल कृष्णा पटेल, भारत माता पार्टी रामसागर बिंद, राष्ट्र उदय पार्टी बाबू रामपाल, राष्ट्रीय भागीदारी पार्टी (पी) प्रेमचंद प्रजापति भारतीय वंचित समाज पार्टी रामकरण कश्यप और ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष असदुद्दीन ओवैसी की पार्टी संकल्प मोर्चे में शामिल हुई है।

बिहार जीत के बाद UP में संभावना तलाश रहे ओवैसी

साल 2017 में उत्तर प्रदेश की 34 सीट पर ओवैसी ने अपना प्रत्याशी उतारा था। लेकिन हाल ही में संपन्न हुए बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में 5 सीटें जीतने के बाद AIMIM के हौसले बुलंद हैं। असदुद्दीन ओवैसी अब UP की सियासी पिच पर उतरकर किस्मत आजमाने की कवायद में हैं। हाल ही में प्रगतिशील समाजवादी पार्टी लोहिया के अध्यक्ष शिवपाल यादव ने भी ओवैसी की पार्टी से आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव में गठबंधन के संकेत दिए थे। संभावना जताई जा रही है कि छोटे-छोटे दलों का गठबंधन चुनाव में उतरेगा।

दो दलों के प्रमुख की शिष्टाचार भेंट के निकाले जा रहे हैं कई मायने
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी लखनऊ के आलमबाग स्थित एक निजी होटल में शिरकत करने आए हैं। दो दल सुभासपा और प्रसपा के प्रमुखों से मुलाकात के अलग-अलग मायने निकाले जा रहे हैं। बसपा से भी गठबंधन की चर्चा है। उत्तर प्रदेश में ओवैसी दलित-मुस्लिम कार्ड के जरिए विधानसभा चुनाव में बड़ा खेल कर सकते हैं। माना जा रहा है कि ओवैसी ओमप्रकाश राजभर की मुलाकात से ओबीसी वर्ग से आने वाले वोट बैंक और मुस्लिम वोट के एक होकर उत्तर प्रदेश की पूर्वांचल की सीटों पर बड़ा असर डाल सकते हैं।

ओवैसी के साथ यूपी में दलित-मुस्लिम कार्ड खेल सकती हैं मायावती
वरिष्ठ पत्रकार नावेद शिकोह ने कहा, '' सियासी गलियारों में चर्चा है कि यूपी के आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव मेंं ओवैसी के साथ बसपा का गठबंधन दलित-मुस्लिम कार्ड खेलकर विरोधियों को चुनौती दे सकता है। फिलहाल यूपी में भाजपा के साथ मायावती के सॉफ्ट रिश्ते हैं और बिहार में वो ओवैसी के साथ गठबंधन धर्म निभा कर AIMIM को पांच सीटें दिलवाने में मददगार साबित हुईं हैं। ये तय है कि भाजपा फिलहाल इतनी मोहताज है कि वो बसपा से दोस्ती की मोहताज नहीं। इसलिए बसपा का सियासी रिश्ता भाजपा से नहीं सेट होगा और ये भी तय है कि बसपा बिना किसी सहारे के आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव में अच्छा परफॉर्म करने की स्थिति में नहीं है। उच्च पदस्थ सूत्रों की मानें तो बसपा सुप्रीमो यूपी के आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव में असदुद्दीन ओवैसी के साथ गठबंधन कर सकती हैं। इस तरह दलित-मुस्लिम का मजबूत सियासी कार्ड खेलकर बसपा यूपी में अपने विरोधियों को कड़ी चुनौती देने की रणनीति तैयार कर रही हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलगातार 17वें दिन 40 हजार से कम केस आए, तीन दिन में कुल केस एक करोड़ के पार हो सकते हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें