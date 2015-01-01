पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव की तैयारी:अयोध्या में लगेगी लखनऊ में बनी राम की मूर्तियों की प्रदर्शनी, रामायण के प्रसंगों की दिखेगी झलक; सीएम योगी करेंगे उद्घाटन

लखनऊ14 मिनट पहले
  • 25 मूर्तिकार तैयार कर रहे हैं श्रीराम की अलग अलग भाव भंगिमा की मूर्तियां
  • लगभग पांच फुट की मूर्ति में श्रीराम को राजा राम का विराट स्‍वरूप भी नजर आएगा

लखनऊ. अयोध्या में जोर शोर से दीपोत्सव की तैयारी चल रही है। वहीँ लखनऊ में 25 मूर्तिकार श्रीराम के आगमन की तैयारियों में जुटे हुए हैं। दरअसल, संस्कृति विभाग लखनऊ के राज्य ललित कला अकादमी में 25 मूर्तिकारों द्वारा रामायण से जुड़े महत्वपूर्ण प्रसंगों पर आधारित श्रीराम की मूर्तियां बनवा रहा है। यह मूर्तियां 13 नवंबर को रामकथा पार्क में प्रदर्शनी में लगेगी जिसका उद्घाटन सीएम योगी करेंगे। इस प्रदर्शनी में कानपुर, बनारस, प्रयागराज, मथुरा, लखनऊ के मूर्तिकारों द्वारा तैयार कलाकृतियों में प्रभु श्रीराम के भाव, दया, प्रेम की झलक नजर आएगी।

अहिल्या उद्धार से लेकर भरत मिलाप के प्रसंग देखने को मिलेंगे

मूर्तिकार श्रीराम की मूर्तियों के जरिए अलग अलग सन्देश देने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। प्रदर्शनी के दौरान अहिल्या उद्धार, केवट प्रसंग, राम-लक्ष्मण प्रेम और भरत मिलाप जैसे तमाम प्रसंग देखने को मिलेंगे। जिसमे राम के अलग अलग रूप भी शामिल होंगे। मूर्तिशिल्‍प कलाकार द्वारा फाइवर, टेराकोटा और लकड़ी में मूर्तियों को ढाल मूर्तिकला शैलियों की विशेषताओं से आम जनमानस को रूबरू कराएंगे।

महिलाओं के सम्मान का भी सन्देश देंगी मूर्तियां।
महिलाओं के सम्मान का भी सन्देश देंगी मूर्तियां।

राजा राम का दिखेगा विराट स्‍वरूप

चित्रकूट के मूर्तिकार अनुज मिश्रा ने बताया कि ये मेरे लिए खुशी की बात है कि अयोध्‍या में शिल्‍पकारों की कलाकृतियों को प्रदर्शित किया जा रहा है। श्रीराम की तपोभूमि चित्रकूट के लोग श्रीराम को हमेशा से राजा के रूप में देखना चाहते हैं। योगी सरकार द्वारा राममंदिर निर्माण के फैसले के बाद देश दुनिया संग चित्रकूट के लोगों में उत्‍साह उमंग की लहर दौड़ रही है। लगभग पांच फुट की मूर्ति में श्रीराम को राजा राम का विराट स्‍वरूप नजर आएगा।

महिलाओं बेटियों के सम्‍मान का देंगे संदेश

योगी सरकार द्वारा चलाए जा रहे मिशन शक्ति की झलक भी अयोध्‍या प्रदर्शनी में देखने का मिलेगी। सच्चिदानंद और जीऊतवली यादव ने बताया कि मर्यादा पुरूषोत्‍तम राम ने ‘अहिल्‍या उद्धार’ के जरिए समाज को नारी सम्‍मान का संदेश दिया था उस प्रसंग को मूर्ति में ढाल नारी सम्‍मान के प्रति लोगों को मिशन शक्ति के तहत जागरूक करेंगे।

लखनऊ के कैसरबाग के राज्‍य ललित कला अकादमी में नौ दिवसीय शिविर का आयोजन किया गया था। जहां अलग अलग जनपदों के मूर्तिकारों ने श्रीराम की तीस मूर्तियों को गढ़ा है।
लखनऊ के कैसरबाग के राज्‍य ललित कला अकादमी में नौ दिवसीय शिविर का आयोजन किया गया था। जहां अलग अलग जनपदों के मूर्तिकारों ने श्रीराम की तीस मूर्तियों को गढ़ा है।

मूर्तिकार बोले हमारे लिए सौभाग्य की बात

लखनऊ की मूर्तिकार पारूल श्रीवास्‍तव ने बताया कि ‘जटायु प्रसंग’ पर आधारित मूर्ति अयोध्‍या में प्रदर्शित की जाएगी। ये मेरे लिए खुशी की बात है। अंबेडकरनगर के उदय राज मौर्या ने कहा कि राम लक्ष्‍मण के सेतु निर्माण के समय के दृश्‍य पर आधारित मूर्ति बनाई है जो प्रदर्शनी में लगेगी। मूर्तिकारों ने कहा कि अयोध्‍या में प्रदर्शनी लगाना हम लोगों के लिए गर्व की बात है। रामजन्‍मभूमि पर राममंदिर निर्माण कार्य शुरू होने के बाद पहले दीपोत्‍सव में राम की पावन भूमि पर प्रदर्शनी लगाने का सौभाग्य हम लोगों को मिला है। इससे हम लोग बेहद खुश हैं। सरकार ने हम कलाकारों की कला को अयोध्‍या में मंच देकर उनकी कला को सम्‍मानित किया है।

