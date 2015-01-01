पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अपने राम के स्वागत में दुल्हन जैसी सज रही अयोध्या:रामायण की थीम पर बन रहे तोरणद्वार, घाट-मठ मंदिर और पुलों की होगी लाइटिंग, ड्रोन से होगी पूरे कार्यक्रम की मैपिंग

अयोध्या17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो अयोध्या की है। दीपोत्सव कार्यक्रम में राम की पैड़ी को सजाया जा रहा है।
  • अयोध्या में इस बार वर्चुअल तरीके से मनाया जाएगा दीपोत्सव
  • प्रदेश में सत्ता में आने के बाद योगी सरकार ने दीपोत्सव कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत की थी

अयोध्या में जश्न का माहौल है। हो भी क्यों नहीं। करीब 500 साल सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद रामजन्म भूमि पर मंदिर निर्माण का मार्ग जो प्रशस्त हुआ है। अब तो वहां प्रभु श्रीराम के भव्य और दिव्य मंदिर का निर्माण भी शुरू हो गया है। खुशी इस बात की भी है कि इतने वर्षों बाद वे अपने राम की जन्मभूमि पर वर्चुअल रूप से ही सही खुशियों के दीप जला सकेंगे। इस दोहरी खुशी के मौके को खास करने के लिए दीपोत्सव और दीपावली (11 से 14 नवम्बर) के लिए अयोध्या को दुल्हन की तरह सजाया जा रहा है।

पूरी अयोध्या इसकी तैयारियों में जुटी है। जहाँ तक नजर जा रही तैयारियों के सिलसिले में काम होता दिख रहा है। रामनगरी की सीमा में घुसते ही तोरणद्वारों का क्रम जारी हो जा रहा है। सड़कों के किनारों पर बैरिकेडिंग हो रही है। अधिकांश तोरणद्वारों की सजावट रामायण के प्रसंगों के अनुसार की जा रही है। इनमें से कुछ तो अलग-अलग तरह के फूलों से सजाए जाएंगे।

पूरे कार्यक्रम में दिखेगी एकरूपता

दीपोत्सव के दौरान अयोध्या रौशनी से नहा उठे इसके लिए हर खंभे, हर पुल, गली, मोहल्ले, चौराहों ,घाटों और मन्दिरों की भव्य लाइटिंग की जा रही है। दीपोत्सव के दिन जहां-जहां कार्यक्रम ( लक्ष्मण,सीता सहित प्रभु श्रीराम का आगमन, भरत से मिलने की जगह,राजतिलक और राम की पैड़ी आदि) होने हैं उनकी सजावट को नायाब बनाने की तैयारी है। इस बात का हरसंभव प्रयास होगा कि दीपोत्सव के दिन दोपहर तीन से रात के आठ बजे तक चलने वाले सभी कार्यक्रमों में एकरूपता दिखे। इस क्रम में मुख्य कार्यक्रम स्थलों के बैकग्राउंड एक रंग में होंगे। तिलकोत्सव, राजतिलक,सरयू आरती के दौरान वेदपाठी ब्राह्मण अवसर के अनुसार जब मंत्रपाठ करेंगे तो पूरे अयोध्या में सिर्फ वही धुन सुनाई देगी। मंदिरों, मठों और अन्य धर्मस्थल के प्रबंधकों से प्रशासन इसमें सहयोग की अपील करेगा। पूरे कार्यक्रम का बड़ी-बड़ी स्क्रीन, स्क्रीन लगे वाहनों से सजीव प्रसारण होगा। तकनीक के जरिए देश-दुनिया के रामभक्त इस खुशी में शामिल हो सकेंगे।

दीप प्रज्जवलन में लगेंगे आठ हजार स्वयंसेवक

योगी सरकार का अयोध्या में यह चौथा दीपोत्सव है। बाकी अयोजनों की तरह इसमें भी 5.51 लाख दीपक प्रज्जविलत कर एक नया रिकॉर्ड बनाने की तैयारी है। इन दीपकों को जलाने में करीब आठ हजार स्वयंसेवकों (एनसीसी, एनएसएस, स्काउट और स्वयंसेवी संस्थाओं के लोगों) की मदद ली जाएगी।महानगर के अलग-अलग वार्डों में दीपक जलाने और साज-सज्जा भी काराई जाएगी। पूरे कार्यक्रम की ड्रोन के जरिए मैपिंग होगी। जिस वार्ड की सजावट सबसे खूबसूरत होगी उसे शासन और प्रशासन पुरस्कृत भी करने की सोच रहा है।

जरूरी होगा कोरोना के प्रोटोकाल का अनुपालन

प्राथमिकता गाय के गोबर और माटी से बनने वाले दीयों के प्रज्जवलन की होगी। माटी कला बोर्ड दीपोत्सव के लिए 1.5 दीपक निश्शुल्क मुहैया कराएगा। दीपोत्सव की तैयारियों का जायजा लेने के लिए रविवार को अपर मुख्य सचिव सूचना नवनीत सहगल, अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह अवनीश कुमार अवस्थी, प्रमुख सचिव पर्यटल मुकेश मेश्राम सहित शासन अाैर प्रशासन के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों ने अयोध्या का दौरा किया। इस दौरान प्रदेश और खासकर अयोध्या जिले के लोगों से अपील की कि वह इस पूरे आयोजन को बेमिसाल बनाने में सहयोग करें। हर आयोजन के दौरान कौराना के प्रोटोकाल मास्क और दो गज दूरी का पालन अनिवार्य होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1 करोड़ पार करने वाला पहला देश बना, महामारी की तीसरी लहर की चपेट में - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें