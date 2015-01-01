पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रभु राम के स्वागत में सज रही अयोध्या:दीपोत्सव में 8 राज्यों के 60 हजार दीये होंगे रौशन, गोबर से बने इको फ्रेंडली 1 लाख दीपक देगा नगर निगम

अयोध्या20 मिनट पहले
अयोध्या का सरयू तट स्वागत द्वारों व उन पर बनी राम कथा की पेंटिंग से आकर्षण का केंद्र बन रहा है।
  • शहर में बनाए गए 12 स्वागत द्वार, पुल-मठ मंदिरों को लाइटों से सजाया गया

प्रभु राम की नगरी अयोध्या में वर्चुअल दीपोत्सव का काउंट डाउन शुरू हो गया है। योगी सरकार जहां 5.51 लाख दीये जलाकर अपने पुराने रिकार्ड को तोड़ने के प्रयास में है। इस काम में कई संस्थाओं का भी सहयोग मिल रहा है। नगर आयुक्त विशाल सिंह ने बताया कि 8 प्रांतों से 60 हजार दीये आए हैं, जिन्हें दीपोत्सव में शामिल किया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा 1 लाख गोबर के दीये भी जलेंगे। दीपोत्सव के लिए पर्यटन विभाग, नगर निगम और सूचना विभाग अपनी-अपनी तैयारियों में जुटा है।

एक लाख दीये नगर निगम ने की व्यवस्था की है। माय FM भी इस काम में सहयोग कर रहा है।
माय FM 94.3 ने की है 8 प्रांतों के दीपकों की भागीदारी
“घर का दीया करेगा अयोध्या रोशन” के संकल्प के साथ माय FM 94.3 अयोध्या ने नगर निगम के सहयोग से 8 प्रांतों से 60 हजार दीयों को दीपोत्सव में शामिल करने के लिए इकट्ठा किया है। आयुक्त विशाल सिंह के मुताबिक इस संकल्प को सफल बनाने के लिए माय FM ने रेडियो, प्रिन्ट और डिजिटल माध्यमों का उपयोग किया। राजस्थान, गुजरात, मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़, और नागपुर से हजारों की संख्या में लोगों ने दीये के जरिए अपना प्यार और सत्कार भेजा है।

अलग अलग राज्यों से आए दीये।
बुधवार से शुरू हो जाएगा दीपोत्सव कार्यक्रम

अयोध्या का सरयू तट स्वागत द्वारों और उन पर बनी राम कथा की पेंटिंग आकर्षण का केंद्र बन रही है। दीपोत्सव के मुख्य स्थल राम की पैड़ी को सजाया गया है। 11 अक्टूबर से तीन दिवसीय दीपोत्सव कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। इस साल के दीपोत्सव में कोविड गाइड लाइंस और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को ध्यान में रख कर दीयों को स्वयंसेवी संस्थाओं और अन्य लोगों से लगवाने पर ज्यादा जोर न देकर लाइटिंग पर ज्यादा जोर दिया जा रहा है। आयुक्त ने बताया कि मंदिरों के अलावा सरयू के घाटों पर लाइटिंग की व्यवस्था की गई है। राम की पैड़ी, राम कथा पार्क और सरयू के घाटों पर खूबसूरत लाइटिंग की जा रही है। राम कथा पार्क का जहां मुख्य कार्यक्रम होना है, वहां का स्टेज तैयार हो गया है। गोंडा-अयोध्या पुल पर लाइटिंग की गई है। 12 स्वागत द्वार बने हैं जिसमें 4 राम कथा पार्क के लिए ही हैं।

बनाया जा रहा मंच।
दीपोत्सव की मार्किंग का काम शुरू

डॉक्टर राममनोहर लोहिया अवध यूनिवर्सिटी के वीसी प्रोफेसर रविशंकर सिंह ने बताया कि दीपोत्सव को भव्य बनाने के लिए अयोध्या के राम की पैड़ी पर कुल 24 घाटों पर मार्किंग का कार्य शुरू कर दिया गया है। मार्किंग का काम कोविड गाइडलाइंस का पालन करते हुए स्वयंसेवकों द्वारा किया जा रहा है। दीपोत्सव समन्वयक प्रोफेसर शैलेन्द्र वर्मा ने बताया कि दीपोत्सव स्थल पर प्रभु राम, हनुमान, राम मन्दिर, नारी सशक्तीकरण की प्रतिकृति पर दीप प्रज्जवलित कर जन समुदाय को संदेश दिया जाना है। इसकी तैयारी हो गई है।

अयोध्या में बने स्वागत द्वार।
आज से लगेगी होर्डिंग व कट आउट

सूचना विभाग दीपोत्सव के प्रचार-प्रसार के लिए 300 कट आउट, होर्डिंग मंगलवार शाम तक तक लगवा देगा। इसके साथ 70 एलएडी वैन और एलएडी वॉल से कार्यक्रम का लाइव प्रसारण किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा दूरदर्शन, एएनआई न्यूज एजेंसी, न्यूज चैनलों और सोशल मीडिया से भी लाइव प्रसारण किया जाएगा।

संस्कृति विभाग के सांस्कृतिक दल

अयोध्या शोध संस्थान के प्रशासनिक अधिकारी राम तीरथ के मुताबिक, मंगलवार को दिल्ली का राम लीला दल अयोध्या पहुंच रहा है। 11 नवंबर को यह दल भजन स्थल पर मंचन करेगा। 11 सांस्कृतिक दल 12 तारीख को आ जाएंगे। शोभा यात्रा की झांकियों के रथ तैयार हो गए हैं।

दीपोत्सव कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाने के लिए अवध विश्वविद्यालय को जिम्मेदारी दी गई है।
