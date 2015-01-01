पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

19 दिसंबर को जारी होगा मस्जिद का डिजाइन:अयोध्या में 26 जनवरी या 15 अगस्त को पड़ेगी मस्जिद की नींव, जामिया के प्रोफेसर ने बनाया डिजाइन

अयोध्या8 मिनट पहले
यह अयोध्या में धन्नीपुर गांव की फोटो है। यह जमीन सरकार ने मस्जिद निर्माण के लिए दी है।
  • धन्नीपुर गांव में सरकार ने मस्जिद के लिए आवंटित की थी 5 एकड़ भूमि
  • 19 दिसंबर को इंडो इस्लामिक कल्चर फाउंडेशन की बैठक प्रस्तावित

अयोध्या में राम जन्मभूमि पर मंदिर निर्माण जारी है। इस बीच यहां धन्नीपुर गांव में आवंटित 5 एकड़ जमीन पर बनने वाली मस्जिद के निर्माण को भी पहल तेज हो गई है। 19 दिसंबर को इंडो इस्लामिक कल्चरल फाउंडेशन (IICF) की वर्चुअल बैठक होगी। इस बैठक में ट्रस्ट के पदाधिकारियों के अलावा आर्किटेक्ट्स शामिल होंगे। कहा जा रहा है कि मस्जिद की नींव आगामी 26 जनवरी या 15 अगस्त को डाली जाएगी। लेकिन उससे पहले 19 दिसंबर को आर्किटेक्ट डिजाइन रिलीज कर दिया जाएगा। दुनिया में सबसे अलग माडर्न मस्जिद का डिजाइन आर्किटेक्ट जामिया मिलिया इस्लामिया यूनिवर्सिटी दिल्ली के आर्किटेक्ट प्रो एस एम अख्तर ने तैयार किया है।

धन्नीपुर गांव के नाम पर बनेगी मस्जिद

IICF के सचिव अतहर हुसैन ने बताया कि मस्जिद का नाम धन्नीपुर मस्जिद रखा गया है। जिसके परिसर के प्लान का डिजाइन आर्किटेक्ट तैयार है। जिसके रिलीज की तैयारी चल रही है। बताया कि मस्जिद कांप्लेक्स की डिजाइन आर्किटेक्ट रिलीज होने के बाद इसका नक्शा पास करवाने की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी जाएगी। सचिव ने कहा कि कोशिश की जा रही है कि 26 जनवरी अथवा 15 अगस्त के दिन इसकी नींव रखी जाए। IICF सचिव के मुताबिक माडर्न डिजाइन की इस मस्जिद में इसमें बाबरी मस्जिद की कोई झलक तक नहीं दिखाई देगी।

खाली पड़ी है मस्जिद की जमीन

अब मस्जिद बनने को लेकर सोहावल तहसील के धन्नीपुर गांव के लोग खुश हैं। ग्राम प्रधान राकेश कुमार यादव कहते हैं कि यह इलाका बड़ा धार्मिक पर्यटन केंद्र बनने जा रहा है। इससे क्षेत्र का विकास होगा । जमीन की कीमतें बढे़गी। लोगो को रोजगार मिलेंगे।

1500 वर्ग मीटर इलाके में ही मस्जिद

पांच एकड़ जमीन में से 1500 वर्ग मीटर में ही मस्जिद बनेगी। जिसमें एक साथ दो हजार लोग नमाज पढ़ सकेंगे। बाकी की जमीन पर सुपर स्पेशलिटी अस्पताल, लाइब्रेरी, कल्चरल रिसर्च सेंटर, लाइब्रेरी आदि का निर्माण होगा, जो सभी कौमों के लिए लाभकारी होगा।

