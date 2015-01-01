पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंचकोसी परिक्रमा:अयोध्या में संत-महंतों के अलावा स्थानीय श्रद्धालु उमड़े; बिना मास्क के हजारों लोग करते दिखे परिक्रमा, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग भी नदारद

अयोध्याएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो अयोध्या की है। बुधवार को यहां पंचकोसी परिक्रमा शुरू हुई है।
  • सुबह शुभ मूहुर्त में श्रद्धालुओं ने परिक्रमा शुरू की, बड़ी संख्या में महिलाएं भी शामिल

यूं तो व्रत व त्यौहारों पर धार्मिक नगरी अयोध्या गुलजार ही रहती है, लेकिन कार्तिक माह में इसकी आध्यात्मिक आभा और रोशन हो उठती है। दीपोत्सव, 14 कोसी परिक्रमा के बाद बुधवार को देवोत्थानी एकादशी पर पंच कोसी परिक्रमा हो रही है। सुबह शुभ समय में श्रद्धालुओं ने परिक्रमा शुरू की। इस बार बाहरी जिलों के श्रद्धालुओं को जिले में एंट्री नहीं दी गई। स्थानीय लोग व संत महंत परिक्रमा कर रहे हैं। परिक्रमा पथ पर पुलिस और प्रशासन की टीम लोगों को कोरोना से बचाव के उपाय का खास ख्याल रखने के लिए प्रेरित किया जा रहा है।

परिक्रमा करते स्थानीय लोग व संत।
परिक्रमा करते स्थानीय लोग व संत।

इस साल सीमित संख्या में लोग परिक्रमा करने पहुंचे

अयोध्या में 14 कोसी परिक्रमा के बाद देवोत्थानी एकादशी पर पांच कोसी परिक्रमा होती है। बुधवार को एकादशी के शुभ मुहूर्त 4.11 बजे परिक्रमा शुरू हो गई। इसमें अयोध्या व फैजाबाद नगरों के शहरी लोग, महिलाएं व छात्र-छात्राएं ज्यादा हिस्सा ले रहे हैं। पिछले साल अयोध्या नगर की 5 कोस लंबी सीमा पर बने परिक्रमा मार्ग पर नंगे पांव चल कर करीब 15 लाख श्रद्धालुओं ने परिक्रमा पूरी की थी। लेकिन इस साल कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते इसमें लोगों को सीमित संख्या में हिस्सा लेने की अपील प्रशासन ने की है। वहीं, कुछ ट्रस्ट की ओर से परिक्रमा में आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं को नयाघाट चौराहा, गोलाघाट सहित परिक्रमा मार्ग पर 10 हजार से अधिक मास्क का वितरण किया गया।

कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करवाने के लिए कोविड जांच व सैनिटाइजर, मास्क आदि की व्यवस्था के लिए कैंप लगाए गए हैं। इसके बावजूद बड़ी संख्या में लोग परिक्रमा में बिना मास्क के चल रहे हैं। उधर, प्रशासन का दावा है कि मुफ्त में मास्क देने की व्यवस्था की गई है।

नंगे पांव परिक्रमा करता बुजुर्ग संत।
नंगे पांव परिक्रमा करता बुजुर्ग संत।

19 चेक पोस्ट पर हो रही चेकिंग
डीएम एके झा ने बताया कि जिले के बार्डर पर यहां 19 चेक पोस्ट बनाए गए हैं। वहां बाहर की भीड़ को रोकने के लिए चेकिंग की जा रही है। उनकी रैंडम थर्मल स्कैनिंग व कोविड लक्षण पाए जाने पर जांच भी करवाने की व्यवस्था की गई है।

सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम

डीआईजी दीपक कुमार के मुताबिक, पांच कोसी परिक्रमा क्षेत्र को 3 जोन में बांट कर संरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए हैं। इसके अलावा कार्तिक पूर्णिमा मेला का समापन 30 नवंबर को सरयू स्नान से होगा। इसको लेकर भी पुलिस विभाग ने पुख्ता इंतजाम किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें54 देशों में दूसरी लहर; सितंबर तक हर दिन 3 लाख केस थे और अब रोज 6 लाख से ज्यादा मरीज मिल रहे - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें