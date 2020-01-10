पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donation Update: US Devotee Sent Rs 110223 Check To Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust

राम मंदिर के लिए डॉलर में आ रहा दान:अमेरिका में रहने वाले राम भक्त ने मंदिर ट्रस्ट के नाम भेजा 1500 यूएस डॉलर का चेक, मगर खाते में नहीं हो सका जमा, जानिए क्यों?

अयोध्या20 मिनट पहले
अयोध्या में बनने वाले राम मंदिर का प्रस्तावित मॉडल।
  • पांच अगस्त को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने राम मंदिर निर्माण की शुरुआत की थी
  • ट्रस्ट के खाते में अब तक 60 करोड़ की धनराशि दान में आई

अयोध्या में श्रीराम जन्मभूमि पर मंदिर निर्माण के लिए अब विदेशों से भी चंदा आने लगा है। अमेरिका में रहने वाले भारतीय मूल के राम पी. तिवारी ने 1500 यूएस डॉलर (1.11 लाख) का चेक भेजा है। लेकिन, केंद्र सरकार से अभी एफसीआरए (विदेशी अंशदान नियमन कानून) की अनुमति नहीं मिलने के कारण दान का चेक मंदिर बनवाने के लिए गठित श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट के खाते में जमा नहीं हो सका है। उम्मीद जताई जा रही है जल्द केंद्र सरकार इसके लिए अनुमति दे देगा। इसके बाद विदेशों से आने वाले चंदे को खाते में जमा करने की तकनीकी परेशानी आड़े नहीं आएगी।

विदेशों से लगातार आ रहे दान के लिए फोन

मंदिर ट्रस्ट कार्यालय के प्रभारी प्रकाश गुप्ता ने बताया कि राम भक्त राम पी तिवारी ने 1500 डॉलर का चेक भेजा है। इसे ट्रस्ट के एसबीआई शाखा में भेजा गया, लेकिन तकनीकी कारणों से अभी जमा नहीं हुआ है। उन्होंने बताया कि एनआरआई का अलग अकाउंट पंजाब नेशनल बैंक की शाखा में एफसीआरए से अनुमति मिलने के बाद खोला जाएगा। प्रकाश गुप्ता ने बताया कि मंदिर निर्माण के लिए विदेशों में रहने वाले रामभक्तों के फोन दान राशि भेजने के लिए बराबर आते रहते हैं। उन्हें इंतजार रहने के लिए कहा जाता है। गृह मंत्रालय से एफसीआरए के तहत अनुमति ना मिलने के कारण श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट एनआरआई के दान को जमा व खर्च नहीं कर सकते हैं।

भूमि पूजन के बाद दान में आई तेजी

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 5 अगस्त को अयोध्या में श्रीराम जन्मभूमि परिसर में राम मंदिर के निर्माण के लिए शिलापूजन और भूमि पूजन किया था। इसके बाद दानदाताओं ने भी आर्थिक सहयोग देने की प्रक्रिया तेज कर दिया है। ट्रस्ट के खाते में अब तक 60 करोड़ से अधिक की धनराशि जमा हो चुकी है। इसे ट्रस्ट द्वारा सुरक्षित रख दिया गया है। इधर, पितृपक्ष में दान देने में सुस्ती आई है।

